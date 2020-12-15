Petr Cech Makes BLUNDER With First Touch Of Game, Costs Chelsea U23 Side Vs Tottenham

Legendary shot-stopper Petr Cech had a forgettable return on the field in the game for Chelsea under-23, having started between the sticks for the first time since hanging up his boots following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. The Czech Republic goalkeeper was included in Chelsea's squad at the start of the current season as an emergency shot-stopper owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Petr Cech retirement: Goalkeeper counted among emergency Chelsea goalkeepers

After hanging up his boots following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, Cech returned to Chelsea as the club's technical director. Ahead of the 2020-21 season, he was named in Lampard's squad, after the manager had some serious doubts over Eduoard Mendy's back up Chelsea goalkeepers Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero.

He made his Chelsea return with the under-23 team in the game against Tottenham. But his performance in the game casts doubt if Lampard would prefer calling him ahead of the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero. The Czech goalkeeper made a debacle with his touch, much to his dismay.

Petr Cech vs Tottenham u23: Shotstopper concedes twice

With his very first touch, Cech played a pass straight out at the corner. Following this, Tottenham bagged the opener to lead against the Blues. Cech was playing in his first competitive game since May 2019 having last played in the Europa League final with Arsenal. The main aim was to ensure his sharpness and fitness in case he needed some.

Petr Cech will be in goal for Chelsea’s development squad (u23) tonight in the game against Spurs 🙏🏾🧤 pic.twitter.com/XX8l0SCTHM — The MonkeyPost Podcast 🐒🎙 (@MonkeyPost4) December 14, 2020

If the opening goal wasn't a setback, he went on to concede again 15 minutes later. Lucas Bergstrom, Chelsea u-23 team's first-choice goalkeeper was left out of the game, having already played for the u-18 team on Saturday. The Stamford Bridge outfit was unwilling to risk him being burnt out.

Chelsea u23 vs Tottenham u23: Blues complete epic comeback

Despite going down by two goals, Myles Peart-Harris netted twice, including an injury-time winner, besides Marcel Lewis' goal, to wind up an epic comeback against Tottenham. The game also saw Danny Drinkwater being sent off for kicking 16-year-old Alfie Devine, while former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino's son also came off the bench.

Image courtesy: Chelsea Twitter