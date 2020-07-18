HIR Vs OSA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, J League Live

Sanfrecce Hiroshima will host Cerezo Osaka in their upcoming clash of the J League at the Edion Stadium in Hiroshima. Sanfrecce Hiroshima are currently sixth in the J League table with seven points to their name. They have managed to win 2 out of the 4 games played in the season so far (Draw 1, Loss 1). They drew 0-0 in their last clash against Sagan Tosu. Cerezo are currently on the third spot of the J League standings with nine points to their name. They have managed to win 3 out of the 4 games played in the season so far (Loss 1). Cerezo Osaka lost 2-0 in their last match against Nagoya Grampus.

The HIR vs OSA live match will commence on Saturday, July 18 at 3:30 PM IST. Fans can play the HIR vs OSA Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the HIR vs OSA Dream11 prediction, HIR vs OSA dream11 top picks and HIR vs OSA Dream11 team.

HIR vs OSA Dream11 team

HIR vs OSA Dream11 top picks

Leandro Pereira (Captain) Yuya Asano (Vice-captain) Tsukasa Morishima Hiroaki Okuno Bruno Mendes Yusuke Maruhashi

HIR vs OSA Dream11 prediction: Full squads

HIR vs OSA Dream11 prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima (HIR) squad

Takuya Masuda, Ryotaro Hironaga, Takuto Hayashi, Keisuke Osako, Yuki Nogami, Yuya Asano, Kazuki Kushibiki, Akira Ibayashi, Hayato Araki, Sho Sasaki, Hayao Kawabe, Yoshifumi Kashiwa, Rhayner Santos, Yusuke Chajima, Tsukasa Morishima, Kosei Shibasaki, Kohei Shimizu, Shunki Higashi, Gakuto Notsuda, Kodai Dohi, Tomoya Fujii, Hiroya Matsumoto, Taishi Matsumoto, Toshihiro Aoyama, Shun Ayukawa, Ezequiel Santos, Leandro Pereira, Douglas Vieira, Ryo Nagai

HIR vs OSA Dream11 prediction: Cerezo Osaka (OSA) squad

Takumi Nagaishi, Ahn Jun-su, Shu Mogi, Kim Jin-Hyeon, Takaya Yoshinare, Riku Matsuda, Eiichi Katayama, Yusuke Maruhashi, Yuta Koike, Ryuya Nishio, Honoya Shoji, Ayumu Seko, Yasuki Kimoto, Matej Jonjic, Tatsuya Tabira, Lucas Mineiro, Takuya Shimamura, Daichi Akiyama, Naoyuki Fujita, Masataka Nishimoto, Hinata Kida, Leandro Desabato, Taiga Maekawa, Hirofumi Yamauchi, Nagi Matsumoto, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Jun Nishikawa, Hiroshi Kiyotake, Yoichiro Kakitani, Hiroaki Okuno, Toshiyuki Takagi, Motohiko Nakajima, Yuta Toyokawa, Ken Tokura, Bruno Mendes, Shota Fujio, Tawan Khotrsupho, Pierce Waring, Ryuji Sawakami, Koji Suzuki

HIR vs OSA Dream11 prediction: HIR vs OSA Dream11 team, probable playing XI

Sanfrecce Hiroshima : Keisuke Osako, Hayato Araki, Yuya Asano, Sho Sasaki, Hayao Kawabe, Yoshifumi Kashiwa, Tsukasa Morishima, Kohei Shimizu, Leandro Pereira, Douglas Vieira, Shun Ayukawa

Cerezo Osaka: Kim Jin-Hyeon, Yusuke Maruhashi, Riku Matsuda, Ayumu Seko, Yoichiro Kakitani, Lucas Mineiro, Hirofumi Yamauchi, Jun Nishikawa, Hiroaki Okuno, Bruno Mendes, Ken Tokura

HIR vs OSA Dream11 prediction

Our HIR vs OSA Dream11 prediction is that Cerezo Osaka will win this game, considering their run of form.

Note: The HIR vs OSA Dream11 prediction, HIR vs OSA Dream11 top picks and HIR vs OSA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HIR vs OSA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Sanfrecce Hiroshima/Instagram)