HLL Vs SHB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League Match Preview

Al Hilal will play host to Al Shabab for an exciting clash at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Al Malaz, Riyadh. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 31 at 10:20 PM IST. Here's a look at our HLL vs SHB Dream11 prediction, HLL vs SHB Dream11 team and the probable HLL vs SHB playing 11.
Today's clash will see two sides that are on the top position in the league come head to head against each other. Al Hilal are currently at the top spot with 23 points having won seven, drawn two and lost one game while their opponents, on the other hand, are 3rd with 18 points with five wins, three draws and two defeats. Both teams have no injury concerns and should field their best XI for an important clash. Based on recent form our HLL vs SHB match prediction is an interesting 90 minutes of football with Al Hilal favourites due to their momentum.
In 20 games between the two sides, Al Hilal have won 11 while Al Shabab have won five. Four clashes between the two sides ended in both teams sharing a point each. The last time the two teams faced each other the game ended Al Hilal 2 -1 Al Shabab.
🎥 7:50PM ⏳— AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) December 30, 2020
Can’t wait 🤩#AlHilal 💙#AlHilal_Video
pic.twitter.com/jrOhDbSI6R
Al Hilal probable 11 - H. Al-wotayan, A. Kurdi, H. Jang, M. Jahfali, M. Al Berik, A. Carrillo, G. Cuellar, S. Al Faraj, S. Al Dawsari, B. Gomis, L. Vietto
Al Shabab probable 11 - Z. Al Bawardi, I. Lichnovsky, A. Al Zori, A. Sharahili, M. Al Harabi, N. Al-Abed, A. N’Diaye, T. Al Ammar, E. Banega. F. Martins, A. Al Hamdan
HLL vs SHB live: Al Hilal top picks
HLL vs SHB live: Al Shabab top picks
Goalkeeper - Habib Al-Wotayan
Defenders - Amiri Kurdi, Mohammed Jahfali, Abdullah Al-Zori, Igor Lichnovsky
Midfielders - Salem Al Dawsari, Turki Al Ammar (VC), Ever Banega, Salman Al-Faraj
Forwards - Cristian Guanca, B. Gomis (C)
Note: The above HLL vs SHB Dream11 prediction, HLL vs SHB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HLL vs SHB Dream11 team and HLL vs SHB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Image Credits: Al Hilal Twitter