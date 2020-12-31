HLL Vs SHB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League Match Preview

Al Hilal will play host to Al Shabab for an exciting clash at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Al Malaz, Riyadh. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 31 at 10:20 PM IST. Here's a look at our HLL vs SHB Dream11 prediction, HLL vs SHB Dream11 team and the probable HLL vs SHB playing 11.

HLL vs SHB live: HLL vs SHB dream11 prediction and preview

Today's clash will see two sides that are on the top position in the league come head to head against each other. Al Hilal are currently at the top spot with 23 points having won seven, drawn two and lost one game while their opponents, on the other hand, are 3rd with 18 points with five wins, three draws and two defeats. Both teams have no injury concerns and should field their best XI for an important clash. Based on recent form our HLL vs SHB match prediction is an interesting 90 minutes of football with Al Hilal favourites due to their momentum.

HLL vs SHB live: Al Hilal vs Al Shabab Head-to-Head

In 20 games between the two sides, Al Hilal have won 11 while Al Shabab have won five. Four clashes between the two sides ended in both teams sharing a point each. The last time the two teams faced each other the game ended Al Hilal 2 -1 Al Shabab.

HLL vs SHB Dream11 prediction: Probable HLL vs SHB playing 11

Al Hilal probable 11 - H. Al-wotayan, A. Kurdi, H. Jang, M. Jahfali, M. Al Berik, A. Carrillo, G. Cuellar, S. Al Faraj, S. Al Dawsari, B. Gomis, L. Vietto

Al Shabab probable 11 - Z. Al Bawardi, I. Lichnovsky, A. Al Zori, A. Sharahili, M. Al Harabi, N. Al-Abed, A. N’Diaye, T. Al Ammar, E. Banega. F. Martins, A. Al Hamdan

HLL vs SHB live: Top picks for HLL vs SHB Dream11 team

HLL vs SHB live: Al Hilal top picks

Salem Al Dawsari

B. Gomis

HLL vs SHB live: Al Shabab top picks

Turki Al Ammar

Ever Banega

HLL vs SHB Dream11 prediction: HLL vs SHB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Habib Al-Wotayan

Defenders - Amiri Kurdi, Mohammed Jahfali, Abdullah Al-Zori, Igor Lichnovsky

Midfielders - Salem Al Dawsari, Turki Al Ammar (VC), Ever Banega, Salman Al-Faraj

Forwards - Cristian Guanca, B. Gomis (C)

Note: The above HLL vs SHB Dream11 prediction, HLL vs SHB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HLL vs SHB Dream11 team and HLL vs SHB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Al Hilal Twitter