HN Vs SHZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Relegation-threatened Henan Jianye will square off against Shenzhen FC after a disastrous start to the Chinese Super League campaign. The match will be played on Monday, September 14, 2020. Here's a look at our HN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction, preview and our HN vs SHZ Dream11 team.

HN vs SHZ live: HN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Dalian Sports Center Stadium

Date: Monday, September 14, 2020

Time: 3.30 pm IST

HN vs SHZ live: HN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction and preview

Shenzhen FC occupy the fifth spot in the Chinese Super League, having bagged 11 points from 10 games in the competition. The team arrive into the game after a 2-0 defeat inflicted by league leaders Guangzhou Evergrande FC. On the other hand, Henan Jianye are battling relegation as they are placed eighth in the competition. With just one victory to their credit, Henan Jianye will look to bag an all-important three points from the clash.

HN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction: HN vs SHZ Dream11 team, squad list

Shenzhen FC: Guan-Zhen, Guo Wei, Yajun-Zhou, Xu Haofeng, Song Ju-hun, Qiao Wei, Jiang Zhipeng, Haolun Mi, Gan-Chao, Lu Haidong, Ge Zhen, Yuan Zhang, Huang Ruifeng, Ole Selnaes, Shuai Pei, Jin Qiang, Blerim Dzemaili, Wai-Tsun Dai, Li Yuanyi, Xin Zhou, Xu-Yang, Yongpo Wang, Yuan Zhang Jr, Liu Yue, Thievy Bifouma, Zheng Dalun, Sun Ke, John Mary, Harold Preciado, Gao Lin

Henan Jianye: Wei Peng, Wang Guoming, Wu Yan, Wen Zhixiang, Abduwal Ablet, Zhao Ke, Guo Jing, Luo Xin, Chen Hao, Liu Heng, Yang Kuo, Chuang Huang, Lu Yao, Gu Cao, Sui Donglu, Han Xuan, Zhang Wentao, Abraham Halik, Ma Xingyu, Shangyuan Wang, Zhong Jinbao, Benjian Li, Han Dong, Olivio da Rosa, Ouyang Bang, Guoyuan Yang, Tim Chow, Wang Fei, Liu Bin, Boxuan Song, Yan Hao, Feng Boxuan, Fernando Karanga, Henrique Dourado, Franck Ohandza, Du Changjie, Zhang Xu, Wang Yifan, Christian Bassogog

HN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction: HN vs SHZ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Wu Yan

Defenders: Zhao Ke, Feng Boxuan, Xu Haofeng, Song Ju-hun

Midfielders: Olivio da Rosa (vc), Yuan Zhang, Li Yuanyi

Forwards: John Mary (c), Harold Preciado, Ouyang Bang

HN vs SHZ live: HN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction and top picks

Shenzhen FC: John Mary, Harold Preciado

Henan Jianye: Olivio da Rosa, Feng Boxuan

HN vs SHZ match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, Shenzhen FC are the favourites in the game.

Note: The HN vs SHZ match prediction is based on our own analysis. The HN vs SHZ Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee results.

Image courtesy: Shenzhen FC Instagram