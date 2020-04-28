The coronavirus France lockdown situation has brought the entire country to a standstill. France has been one of the worst-affected countries in Europe with over 23,000 deaths so far. Ligue 1, just like all other major European leagues, has been suspended over the last month. While clubs in the English top flight are still discussing wage cuts, similar negotiations were reportedly underway in France. According to recent reports, Paris Saint-German players have refused to take a pay cut amid the coronavirus France situation.

Also Read | Real Madrid monitoring Kylian Mbappe situation after forward's tense relationship with PSG

Coronavirus France lockdown

PSG stars Thiago Silva, Layvin Kurzawa and Presnel Kimpembe quarantine at home

Also Read | Barcelona to push for Neymar Jr transfer provided new PSG deal is not signed: Report

Coronavirus France lockdown

Ligue 1: PSG players reject pay cut as wage negotiations stall amid coronavirus crisis

Reports in French newspaper La Parisien have suggested that the current Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons may only resume in August. PSG have estimated that the club could miss out on £210 million in revenue with ticket sales non-existent until football resumes. The French champions have a huge wage bill with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe being their highest-paid players, earning a reported £600,000 and £375,000 on a weekly basis. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had earlier suggested that squad players will have to do what they can to help the club reduce costs. Club captain Thiago Silva and teammate Marquinhos are leading the talks with the club on behalf of the rest of the players.

Also Read | Neymar struggling with anxiety in lockdown, Ligue 1 star claims to miss football

Also Read | Ligue 1 star PSG president warns of colossal financial losses amid coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus France lockdown

Ligue 1: PSG coach Thomas Tuchel opens up about time away from players and staff

💼🔴🔵



Separated from his group for a month, @TTuchelofficial tells us about his confinement, how he stays in contact with his staff and his players, how he spends his days and how he prepares for the aftermath.https://t.co/HzEmK2V2gn — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 18, 2020

Also Read | Neymar’s mother is dating 22-year-old gamer who is six years younger than Ligue 1 star