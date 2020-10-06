How Man Utd Misunderstood Dortmund’s Stance Over Jadon Sancho To Be A ‘transfer Tactic’

The Jadon Sancho transfer saga was one of the longest-running ones this summer. Multiple reports covering Man United transfer news revealed how the young winger was always close to a move, with Sancho reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Red Devils. However, come deadline day, the Jadon Sancho transfer never materialized, while Man Utd completed other transfers frantically. Now, a report in The Athletic has revealed how Man Utd misjudged Borussia Dortmund’s stance when it came to the Jadon Sancho transfer.

Man Utd believed high Jadon Sancho transfer value was a tactic

The article in The Athletic paints the picture that despite being linked with the Jadon Sancho transfer all summer, Man Utd were never truly close to cracking the deal. The publication revealed that Man Utd failed to understand Dortmund’s intentions, with the Red Devils believing that their asking price was merely a ‘transfer tactic’. While Borussia Dortmund claimed that they valued their star winger at €120 million, Man Utd never truly believed that to be the case.

BVB feel @ManUtd totally misread their position on Jadon Sancho and ignored their statements on fee and deadline believing they would buckle, when they had no intention of doing so. pic.twitter.com/HOPrHD2hka — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 6, 2020

According to The Athletic, throughout the Jadon Sancho transfer saga, Man Utd and Ed Woodward were of the opinion that Dortmund would lower their valuation, which would allow the club to negotiate a deal. Some sources speaking to the publication also mentioned how Man Utd chief executive Ed Woodward misjudged the August 10 deadline set by Borussia Dortmund for the Jadon Sancho transfer.

Once the August 10 deadline passed, the publication revealed that the Jadon Sancho transfer could only have been completed if Man Utd offered an exorbitant sum nearer to the one Neymar drew, which the club’s hierarchy wasn’t willing to do in the current financial climate.

Borussia Dortmund deny again any transfers reason related to Jadon Sancho’s absence. BVB are still convinced that Jadon is gonna stay - they won’t accept any €90m or €100m bid from #MUFC. Price will not change on final days of the window. 🛑 #Sancho — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2020

There also seems to be some confusion regarding the role of the agents when it came to the Jadon Sancho transfer negotiations. While Man Utd saw the presence of agents as a sign that Dortmund were open to completing the deal, the German club have historically preferred face to face interaction with their counterparts. The publication also mentioned how Man Utd’s insistence on negotiating via agents didn’t go down well with the Dortmund hierarchy.

Did Jadon Sancho feel undervalued by Man Utd?

The Athletic shed light on the personal terms development as well. According to the publication, the Dortmund winger felt undervalued with the way Man Utd conducted the transfer negotiations, as he questioned the time taken by the club to complete the deal. The report also revealed that while Jadon Sancho was prepared to join Man Utd, he was never ‘desperate’ to do so.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram, AP, Borussia Dortmund Instagram