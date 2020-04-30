How Paulo Dybala And His Girlfriend Are Keeping Their Spirits High During Quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on football across Europe with major leagues suspended or called off to contain the spread of the virus. Italy remains one of the worst-affected countries with many football stars in the country testing positive for the deadly virus. Among them was Juventus star, Paulo Dybala. Here's a look at how Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend and spending their time in quarantine.

Paulo Dybala quarantine: How Juventus star is spending time in isolation with his girlfriend

Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini contracted coronavirus on March 21 and have been under isolation for over a month now. Despite being under an enforced lockdown, the two are keeping their spirits up and are enjoying some quality time in each other's company. The Argentine international has time and again posted videos of his activities while in quarantine, and could be seen practising some TikTok dance moves while he also collaborated with Oriana by skillfully playing the piano. The Juventus star is also perfecting his PlayStation skills and despite being under lockdown, gifted his girlfriend a new puppy called Kaia on her birthday.

Paulo Dybala quarantine: Argentine international tests positive for coronavirus for the fourth time

Paulo Dybala was one of the three Juventus stars who tested positive for coronavirus six weeks ago which led to the suspension of Serie A. While Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have been cleared of the virus, Dybala is still struggling to recover and has reportedly tested positive for the fourth time since his first detection. The Argentine international had earlier claimed that despite the initial struggle, he and his girlfriend were doing well. He claimed that he felt much better and was not showing any such symptoms of late.

