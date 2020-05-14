The LaLiga TOTSSF SBC is now live and FIFA 20 players remain excited at bagging some of the top players from the Spanish top flight. Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Real Madrid centre-backs Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Eder Militao are on the list of most FIFA 20 fans. Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete the La Liga TOTSSF Guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20.

LaLiga TOTSSF SBC live

How to Complete LaLiga TOTSSF Guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20?

LaLiga TOTSSF SBC live, LaLiga TOTSSF SBC requirements:

Team of the Season Players: Minimum - one

Team Overall Rating: Minimum rating - 87

Team Chemistry: Minimum - 50

In order to get a decent 87 rated squad in the ongoing LaLiga TOTSSF SBC, the requirement is to acquire a couple of high rated players and balance them out with low rated ones. If you’ve got any FIFA 20 League SBC cards in stock, now would be the right time to put them to use. In addition to this, if you possess a high rated untradeable Team of the Season that you’re not using, maybe from one of the minor league Guaranteed packs then you could use them in the LaLiga TOTSSF SBC event and bring the price of a particular player down. It is suggested that you avoid purchasing LaLiga players at the moment but the likes of Hummels, Chiellini, Muller, Neuer, Handanovic, Godin, and Szczesny are still available. However, their price is likely to go up due to this LaLiga TOTSSF SBC event.

LaLiga TOTTSSF SBC live

What 👏 a 👏 campaign! 👏While we wait for what’s next, we celebrate the @LaLigaEN Team of the Season So Far! #TOTSSF #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/HDTxrbztzK — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 8, 2020

