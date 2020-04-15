FIFA 20 Unable To Connect: Is The EA Server Down And What's The Current Status?

Gaming

FIFA 20 unable to connect: A number of players have not been able to connect to EA servers due to an outage. Continue reading for details and current status.

FIFA 20 unable to connect

EA gaming servers have been affected for a while now, preventing players from playing FIFA 20 and other popular games on their consoles. This was likely due to a major spike in user activity over the past few weeks which also affected a few other online gaming services.

Is FIFA 20 server down?

As players try to log into the FIFA servers, they are greeted with error messages, with several users taking to Twitter to raise the issues. Here’s what users had to say:

FIFA 20 isn’t the only game that has stopped working. Other popular EA games including Battlefield 5, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Madden, and Apex Legends have also been affected sporadically, along with the company’s popular service Origin.

FIFA 20 server down - Current status

EA has acknowledged the issue on Twitter and assured users that it is working to fix the issue. It is not clear how extensive the outage is, as the company is yet to give an ETA on a fix. However, it will provide further updates once it has more information.

In addition, EA Sports has also disabled match creation in the Ultimate Team/FUT and Volta modes as part of the wider issues.

