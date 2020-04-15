FIFA 20 Unable To Connect: Is The EA Server Down And What's The Current Status?

EA gaming servers have been affected for a while now, preventing players from playing FIFA 20 and other popular games on their consoles. This was likely due to a major spike in user activity over the past few weeks which also affected a few other online gaming services.

Also Read | What Is Hot Bomb In GTA 5 Online And How To Participate In The Mode?

Is FIFA 20 server down?

As players try to log into the FIFA servers, they are greeted with error messages, with several users taking to Twitter to raise the issues. Here’s what users had to say:

fifa & EA servers have been down for 12 hours and we r in country wide lock down, if he hasn’t text back he just isn’t interested sis go to sleep🥺 — chloelarissabrown (@chlolarissab) April 14, 2020

The EA Servers are still down what an absolute joke!!!!!!. A whole day without the EA Servers working I better get something for free on Fifa 20 EA Sports!!!!. My brother better get something for free on Apex Legends aswell!!!!. #easervers — CPJ (@CPJ58358372) April 14, 2020

Also Read | Apex Legends Code 100 Error - How To Fix It And Is Apex Legends Down Right Now?

FIFA 20 isn’t the only game that has stopped working. Other popular EA games including Battlefield 5, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Madden, and Apex Legends have also been affected sporadically, along with the company’s popular service Origin.

FIFA 20 server down - Current status

EA has acknowledged the issue on Twitter and assured users that it is working to fix the issue. It is not clear how extensive the outage is, as the company is yet to give an ETA on a fix. However, it will provide further updates once it has more information.

We're still working on the issues with our games and services. We don't have any updates right now, but we'll let you know when we have more info. — EA Help (@EAHelp) April 14, 2020

Also Read | How To Set Yourself Looking For Work In GTA 5 Online And Participate In VIP Work?

In addition, EA Sports has also disabled match creation in the Ultimate Team/FUT and Volta modes as part of the wider issues.

Hey folks, we have temporarily disabled FUT and VOLTA FOOTBALL match creation while we continue to investigate connectivity issues impacting EA titles.



Stay tuned to this thread for more updates as we have them. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) April 14, 2020

Also Read | What Is Storm Surge In Fortnite? How Does It Work And Secret To Avoid It?

Image credits: Origin