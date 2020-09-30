How To Watch Bayern Vs Dortmund Live In India? DFL-Supercup Live Stream India

Bayern Munich take on Borussia Dortmund in the DFL-Super Cup this week in what is expected to be a thrilling game of football. The match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Bayern vs Dortmund live action will kick off on Wednesday night, September 30 (October 1 at 12:00 am IST). Here's how fans can watch Bayern vs Dortmund live in India and the DFL-Supercup live stream India information.

DFL-Supercup live stream India and preview

Since Bayern Munich won the league and domestic cup last season, second-placed Borussia Dortmund get a chance to take on the Bavarian giants in the German Super Cup. Bayern Munich will also be looking to beat Borussia Dortmund, particularly after having lost the same matchup last season. The club has had a great 2020, winning four major honours and will be looking to add to that tally by beating their fierce rivals. Both the clubs come into the game on the back of surprising losses. While Bayern Munch lost 4-1 to Hoffenheim in the league, Augsburg beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in their last Bundesliga encounter.

Bayern vs Dortmund team news: Injury update

Bayern Munich: New signing Leroy Sane will miss the final after picking up an injury over the weekend. David Alaba is doubtful for the game as well, while newcomer Tanguy Nianzou will not feature.

Borussia Dortmund: Dortmund have their own injury worries to deal with, with star winger Jadon Sancho not available for the final. Thorgan Hazard, Mateu Morey, Marcel Schmelzer and Dan-Axel Zagadou are all ruled out as well. Lucasz Piszczek and Nico Schulz, while having returned to training, are doubtful too.

Bayern vs Dortmund team news: Probable starting 11

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Boateng, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski

Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Boateng, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Can, Hummels, Akanji; Meunier, Brandt, Witsel, Guerreiro; Reyna, Reus; Haaland

DFL-Supercup live stream India: How to watch Bayern vs Dortmund live in India?

The live telecast of DFL-Supercup will not be available in India. However, fans in India can watch the final at the DFL-Supercup time on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. Live scores and highlights of the game will be available on the social media accounts of the respective teams

DFL-Supercup live stream India: Match prediction

According to our Bayern vs Dortmund prediction, the match will end in a victory for Bayern Munich.

