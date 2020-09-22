How To Watch Carabao Cup Live In India? Carabao Cup Live Stream Details For Indian Viewers

After a stellar start to the 2020-21 Premier League season behind closed doors, the third round of the Carabao Cup (English League Cup) kicks off on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. The competition, that allows teams from the top four levels of the English Football League system, revolves around the knock-out system. As kick-off nears, here's how to watch Carabao Cup live in India.

Also Read | Carabao Cup Third Round Fixtures, Schedule, Live Stream Details And Fourth Round Draw

How to watch Carabao Cup live in India: Carabao Cup live stream India

The Carabao Cup telecast India will be available on VH1 and MTV. Carabao Cup live stream India will be available on Jio TV. Live scores of the various fixtures will be available on the official social media handles of the respective teams. The first match kicks off on Tuesday, September 22 at 10.30 pm IST and will be played between Leyton Orient and Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur. The game, however, is in danger of being called off due to multiple Leyton players testing positive for coronavirus.

Also Read | Leyton Orient vs Tottenham live stream, prediction, team news, Carabao Cup live

Carabao Cup live stream India: Luton Town vs Man United

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United will travel to Kenilworth Road as they take on Luton Town on Tuesday (Wednesday according to IST). Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are in dire need of a victory after an embarrassing start to their Premier League campaign.

Next up, we’re on the road for our third round #CarabaoCup tie…



🆚 Luton Town

📅 Tuesday 22 September

🕗 20:15 BST#MUFC pic.twitter.com/o0AGRp6SSm — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 20, 2020

The Red Devils were defeated 1-3 by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. Speaking to the club's website ahead of the Luton Town vs Man United clash, Solskjaer has confirmed that there will be changes in the squad. Although he didn't delve deep into the revelations, rumours have it that Dean Henderson might bag his first start between the sticks in the Luton Town vs Man United fixture.

Carabao Cup live stream India: Leyton Orient vs Tottenham

After a mixed start to the Premier League campaign with a victory and defeat each, Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Brisbane Road to lock horns with Leyton Orient in the third round. The club has recently sealed the signing of Sergio Reguilon and a loan deal for Gareth Bale. However, it is still unclear if Reguilon will bag minutes in the Carabao Cup clash, while Bale's injury rumours have been doing the rounds. The game is unlikely to go through due to the threat of coronavirus. Tottenham could, therefore, receive a win without a ball being kicked at Brisbane Road.

Also Read | BUR Vs SHF Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Carabao Cup live

Carabao Cup live stream India: Carabao Cup telecast India and fixtures

Lincoln vs Liverpool

Bristol City vs Aston Villa

Morecambe vs Newcastle

Luton vs Manchester United

Preston vs Brighton

Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Millwall vs Burnley

Chelsea vs Barnsley

Stoke vs Gillingham

Leicester vs Arsenal

West Brom vs Brentford

Newport vs Watford

Fleetwood vs Everton

Leyton Orient vs Tottenham

West Ham vs Hull

Also Read | WOL vs STK Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Carabao Cup live

Image courtesy: Man United, Tottenham Twitter