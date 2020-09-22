Leyton Orient Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Carabao Cup Live

Leyton Orient take on Tottenham Hotspur in Round 3 of the Carabao Cup this season. The Leyton Orient vs Tottenham live streaming will begin on September 22 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will take place at the Breyer Group Stadium. Here are the Leyton Orient vs Tottenham live streaming details and where to catch the Leyton Orient vs Tottenham live score.

Leyton Orient vs Tottenham match preview

Our match-worn shirts from tomorrow's cup tie with @leytonorientfc will be signed and auctioned in aid of the @JE3Foundation, set up in the memory of Justin Edinburgh.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 21, 2020

Tottenham will be looking to progress to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup this season with a win against Leyton Orient. Jose Mourinho’s men come into the clash on the back of a morale-boosting 5-2 win against Southampton, which saw Son Heung-min score four times. Leyton Orient, on the other hand, drew their last game against Mansfield Town 2-2. They come into the third round of the cup competition after having defeated Plymouth Argyle 3-2 in a thrilling victory.

The Leyton Orient vs Tottenham live match will be the first time the two sides will meet since 2001 when Tottenham ran out 1-0 winners in the third round of the FA Cup. However, there are some concerns going into the Leyton Orient vs Tottenham match. With several members of the Leyton Orient squad testing positive for COVID-19, it remains to be seen whether the Carabao Cup fixture will go through.

Club statement: Covid-19



We have received formal confirmation that a number of our first-team squad have tested positive for COVID-19.



Read more: https://t.co/3lhR7C8vRU — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) September 21, 2020

Leyton Orient vs Tottenham live streaming: Injury update

Leyton Orient: Orient boss Ross Embleton has no injury concerns coming into the match.

Tottenham: Jose Mourinho will be without the services of Japhet Tanganga due to a thigh problem, while new signing Gareth Bale is out until October with a knee injury. Another new signing Sergio Reguilon is doubtful for the Leyton Orient vs Tottenham match as well.

Leyton Orient vs Tottenham live streaming: Probable playing 11

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux; Thomas, Turley, Coulson, Widdowson; McAnuff, Wright; Dennis, Maguire-Drew, Sotiriou; Angol

Tottenham: Hart; Aurier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Cirkin; Gedson, Sissoko; Lamela, Alli, Sessegnon; Bergwijn

Where to watch Leyton Orient vs Tottenham live stream online?

Leyton Orient vs Tottenham live streaming will be available for Indian viewers on Jio TV. The Leyton Orient vs Tottenham live telecast in India will be available on VH1 and MTV as well. For in-match highlights and the Leyton Orient vs Tottenham live score updates, fans can keep tabs on the respective teams on social media.

Leyton Orient vs Tottenham live score: Match prediction

According to our Leyton Orient vs Tottenham prediction, the match will end in a victory for Tottenham Hotspur.

Image Credits: Leyton Orient Instagram, Tottenham Hotspur Instagram