How To Watch Club World Cup Final Live In India? Bayern Vs Tigres UANL Live Stream

A FIFA Club World Cup title could be the ultimate way to complete Bayern Munich's trophy haul, following their treble-winning campaign last season. The Bavarians face the final challenge in the competition with Mexican side Tigres UANL keen on halting Hansi Flick's progress when the two sides come up against each other on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Also Read | Upamecano transfer latest: Man United drop out; Bayern, Liverpool, Chelsea could sign him

How to watch Club World Cup final live in India?

There will be no official Club World Cup final 2021 broadcast in India. Similarly, no platform has the mandate for the Bayern vs Tigres UANL live stream in India. But the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Bayern vs Tigres UANL live in India:

Venue: Al Rayyan Stadium, Qatar

Bayern vs Tigres UANL live stream schedule: Thursday, February 11, 2021

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Also Read | Bayern Munich chief takes dig at Barcelona's financial mess as debts rise

Club World Cup final 2021 preview

Bayern Munich were up against Egyptian Premier League outfit Al Ahly in the semi-final. And the Bavarians continued with their fine form to bag a sensational victory. Bayern superstar Robert Lewandowski struck twice to seal a spot for his side in the final of the top FIFA competition.

On the other hand, Tigres UANL managed to get past Palmeiras in the semi-final. Andre-Pierre Gignac struck the only goal of the game from the spot to ensure a narrow win for his side. Tigres UANL were awarded a penalty after a foul from Palmeiras player Luan Garcia, with Gignac making no mistake from the spot.

Also Read | Man United target Dayot Upamecano on Bayern's radar, Leipzig star could cost €42.5m

Bayern vs Tigres UANL team news

Bayern Munich have some key injury concerns ahead of the final. Jerome Boateng is likely to miss out after he had to return to Germany following the death of his ex-girlfriend. Javier Martinez remains away from the squad after contracting the novel coronavirus. Besides, Leon Goretzka, Tanguy Nianzou and Alexander Nubel are likely to miss out on the clash.

Tigres UANL have a decent squad ahead of the clash with barely a couple of injuries reported. The Mexican outfit has to cope in the absence of Franciso Venegas, who is under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Besides, Nicolas Lopez's availability is under question as he is yet to complete his stipulated quarantine period after contracting the deadly virus.

Bayern vs Tigres UANL probable XI

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Marc Roca, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski

Tigres UANL: Nahuel Guzman, Luis Alfonso Rodriguez, Diego Antonio Reyes, Carlos Salcedo, Jesus Duenas, Javier Aquino, Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro, Luis Enrique Quinones, Carlos Gonzalez Espinola, Andre-Pierre Gignac

Bayern vs Tigres prediction

Bayern Munich are on a six-game winning streak across all competitions and hence are the favourites to win the final 3-1 against Tigres UANL.

Also Read | Omar Richards to Bayern? UCL holders plot SHOCK 'free' summer transfer for Reading star

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Bayern Munich Twitter