How To Watch Coppa Italia Live In India? Napoli Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming, Team News

Italian giants Napoli will square off against Inter Milan in the semi-final of Coppa Italia. The game will be played on Saturday, June 13, 2020 (Sunday,.June 14 according to IST). There have been questions on - 'How to watch Coppa Italia live in India?', the Napoli vs Inter Milan live streaming details and the Coppa Italia live streaming details.

Also Read | How to watch Coppa Italia live in India? Juventus vs AC Milan live streaming, team news

How to watch Coppa Italia live in India?: Napoli vs Inter Milan live streaming

The Napoli vs Inter Milan live broadcast will not be available in India. The Napoli vs Inter Milan live streaming will also be unavailable in India, as a result, official score updates can only be followed. However, here are the other Coppa Italia live streaming details:

Napoli vs Inter Milan live streaming venue: San Paolo

Napoli vs Inter Milan live streaming date: Saturday, June 13, 2020 (Sunday, June 14 according to IST)

Napoli vs Inter Milan live streaming time: 12.30 AM IST

Also Read | Ronaldo misses penalty as Juventus draw 0-0 with Milan and qualify to Coppa Italia final

How to watch Coppa Italia live in India?: Napoli vs Inter Milan preview

Napoli and Inter Milan will face off in the second leg of the semi-final of Coppa Italia. The first leg saw Napoli winning the tie at San Siro, as they host Inter with a goal-advantage at San Paolo. The team to win the tie will then play defending Serie A champions Juventus.

Juventus advanced to the final of Coppa Italia on Friday (Saturday according to IST) after the second leg against AC Milan ended in a goalless draw. The Turin side won the tie with a 1-0 aggregate, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring at San Siro in the first leg. While Antonio Conte will be counting on the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku to spearhead the attack, Napoli might be banking on Dries Mertens in the attack, while much will be dependent on Kalidou Koulibaly at the back.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo exit: Clubs Cristiano Ronaldo could join if he leaves Juventus

How to watch Coppa Italia live in India?: Napoli vs Inter Milan team news (squads)

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Victor Moses, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Christian Eriksen, Biraghi; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Napoli: David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Konstantinos Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Piotr Zielinski, Demme, Fabian Ruiz, Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne.

Also Read | Juventus boss Sarri admits tactical problem of Ronaldo and Dybala co-existing on the field