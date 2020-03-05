How To Watch Derby County Vs Man United Live In India? FA Cup Live Telecast In India

The FA Cup fifth round promises an exciting Derby County vs Man United clash. Wayne Rooney will face off against his former club. Man United will travel to Pride Park on Thursday (Friday IST) in a bid to reach the quarterfinal of the FA Cup. The FA Cup remains to be the only chance of silverware for both teams. Therefore, the Derby County vs Man United clash assumes prime importance. Let’s take a look at how to watch Derby County vs Man United live in India.

Derby County vs Man United live: FA Cup fifth round preview

Man United enter the Derby County vs Man United clash in good shape. They would look for a victory to secure passage into the FA Cup quarter-final. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions and would try to extend that run when they take the field on Thursday. Man United thrashed Tranmere Rovers 6-0 in their previous FA Cup tie.

Derby County have been rejuvenated by the January arrival of player-coach and former Machester United captain Wayne Rooney. Derby have lost only two of their last ten games across all competitions. They qualified for the fifth round after defeating Northampton 4-2.

FA Cup live telecast India: How to watch Derby County vs Man United live in India?

The FA Cup live telecast India will be on the Sony ESPN network. Fans can tune into the channel on their TV to watch Derby County vs Man United live. The match starts at 1:30 AM IST on Friday.

FA Cup live telecast India: How to watch Derby County vs Man United live in India online?

For fans who prefer streaming Derby County vs Man United live, they can use the official Sony LIV app. The Sony LIV app requires a subscription to watch the FA Cup live telecast India. A subscription fee of ₹199 per month will enable the fans to watch all FA Cup matches including the Derby County vs Man United match.

