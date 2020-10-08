How To Watch England Vs Wales Live In India? International Friendly Live Stream Details

Old foes England and Wales will square off in an international friendly at Wembley on Thursday night, ahead of their respective UEFA Nations League games. The game between England and Wales is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 pm BST (Friday, 12:30 am IST). Here are all the details on how to watch England vs Wales live in India along with the team news from both camps.

England vs Wales international friendly preview

Gareth Southgate's England have gone five matches without defeat, winning four of those and keeping a clean sheet in each. The Three Lions recorded a dramatic 1-0 win over Iceland on matchday 1 of their UEFA Nations League campaign last month as Raheem Sterling converted a late penalty after both teams were reduced to 10 men. England's second game of the tournament ended 0-0 against Denmark.

On the other hand, Ryan Giggs' Wales are undefeated in their last eight games. Wales last suffered defeat back in June 2019 when they lost 1-0 against Hungary. Since then, Wales have won six and drawn two, most recently seeing off Finland and Bulgaria by the same 1-0 scoreline last month in the UEFA Nations League. Both teams are bound to prioritise their following Nations League games but this also is a derby neither team would want to lose.

England vs Wales team news, injuries and suspensions

For England, Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden have been left out of the squad while Raheem Sterling has also withdrawn from international duty due to injury. Chelsea's Reece James was a late addition to the squad on Monday. For Wales, Gareth Bale, Joe Allen and Hal Robson-Kanu will miss out due to injuries while Aaron Ramsey is ruled out due to coronavirus concerns.

England vs Wales H2H record

England have an enormous advantage in the H2H record between these two teams, winning 67 times. Wales have come out on top against England on 14 occasions. A total of 21 games between these two sides have ended in draws.

How to watch England vs Wales live in India? England vs Wales live stream in India

The international friendly between England vs Wales will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD. Fans in India can also watch the England vs Wales live stream on Sony LIV.

Image Credits - England football team, FA Wales Instagram