How To Watch France Vs Ukraine Live In India? International Friendly Live Stream Details

World champions France will face Ukraine in an international friendly on Wednesday, October 7, ahead of their UEFA Nations League games. The international friendly between France and Ukraine will take place at the Stade de France, with the game scheduled to kick off at 9:10 pm CEST (Thursday, 12:40 am IST). Here are all the details on how to watch France vs Ukraine live in India as well as the team news from both camps.

France vs Ukraine match preview

France extended their stellar run of results with back-to-back wins against Sweden and Croatia on their return to action last month. Didier Deschamps' side will now head into the friendly vs Ukraine with 12 wins in their last 14 outings. The next UEFA Nations League games against Portugal and Croatia are bound to be the priority for Deschamps, however, the French national team coach has named a strong 24-man squad for the game against a much-weakened Ukraine side.

Ukraine went 11 games without defeat before the suspension of football, eventually extending that to a dozen contests following a hard-fought win over Switzerland last month. However, Spain ended that streak with a thumping 4-0 win in Madrid in their UEFA Nations League game last month. Following their friendly against France, Ukraine are scheduled to face Germany and have a second meeting with Spain over the next week.

France vs Ukraine team news, injuries and suspensions

For France, goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar are in line to make their national team debuts against Ukraine. Kingsley Coman and Olivier Giroud are also likely to be brought into the mix with both players not playing for their respective clubs over the weekend. PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe might also feature. Ferland Mendy has been called in to replace Leo Dubois, who will miss all three games for France this week after testing positive for COVID-19

Didier Deschamps has called up Ferland Mendy to replace Léo Dubois, who will miss all 3 games after testing positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/fKeAdQZVDK — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) October 6, 2020

Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine will head into their game against France without all of their Shakhtar Donetsk superstars due to several positive COVID-19 cases at the club. Andriy Yarmolenko might start after not featuring for West Ham United at the weekend. However, Atalanta's Ruslan Malinovskiy might be rested for the next Nations League games.

How to watch France vs Ukraine live in India? France vs Ukraine live telecast in India

The France vs Ukraine live telecast in India will be available on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD (Thursday, 12:40 am IST). Fans in India can also watch the Frace vs Ukraine live stream on Sony LIV. The game will not be televised in the UK.

Image Credits - Equipedefrance, Uafukraine Instagram