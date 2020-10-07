Maguire And Rashford Argue Over Lamela Not Being Sent Off During Man United Vs Tottenham

Video footage from Manchester United’s humiliating 6-1 defeat against Spurs on Sunday appears to show Harry Maguire surprisingly backing the referee’s decision to brandish only a yellow card for Erik Lamela following his clash with Anthony Martial. The Red Devils were trailing 2-1 at the time the Frenchman appeared to smack Erik Lamela on his face, which led to his sending off in the 28th minute. Soon after the referee showed Martial a red card, Maguire and Marcus Rashford were heard arguing over the incident, with the Man United captain shockingly backing the referee's decision to keep Lamela on the field.

Anthony Martial red card: Erik Lamela and Martial clash

Anthony Martial won a penalty for Man United only two minutes into the game and the spot-kick was converted by Bruno Fernandes to help the hosts get off to a flying start against Tottenham. However, it took the visitors only a couple of minutes to get back on level terms, before taking the lead through Heung min-Son in the seventh minute. The Red Devils were then reduced to 10 men after a controversial incident which saw Anthony Martial sent off for striking Spurs midfielder Erik Lamela on his face.

Replays showed Lamela had initially shoved Martial on his neck first but the Frenchman fell for the Argentine’s trick and the Spurs winger dramatically hit the floor after the United forward appeared to strike him in the face. The decision to brandish a red card for Martial was made after a VAR check but a number of United players were furious with the referee's decision to show only Martial a red card. However, fresh footage has emerged from the incident involving Erik Lamela and Martial as Maguire and Rashford can be heard arguing with each other over Lamela getting away with a yellow.

Man United vs Tottenham: Maguire and Rashford argue over Lamela's yellow card

Due to the absence of fans inside stadiums, much of what the players say on the pitch is picked up by the microphones placed on the pitch. Rashford was seen leading the protests for Martial's red card and while referring to Lamela’s actions he asks the referee, "Nothing for that earlier elbow from him (Lamela)?" After the referee shows Lamela a yellow card, the 22-year-old is heard saying, "Why a yellow?! It should be the same!"

Video: Captain Harry Maguire doesn’t agree with Marcus that if Martial was given a red card after review, Lamela should receive one too 😳❓



pic.twitter.com/0iJW2QSPd1 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 6, 2020

However, Maguire then interjects and tells Rashford, "It's not violent conduct, they've checked it again." Rashford once again makes his case by stating that Lamela used an elbow to which the United captain responds, "It's not. They've checked it." Although most pundits and fans believed that Maguire was trying to calm Rashford down before United had to defend a corner, some felt that the under-fire captain should have backed his team-mate during the protests.

Once Martial was sent off, United were reduced to 10 men and Tottenham made that advantage count. Spurs piled on the misery, scoring two more goals before half-time. Spurs then added two more in the second period to make it an embarrassing evening for the hosts as the game ended 6-1.

Image Credits - AP