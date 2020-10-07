Premier League Clubs Shelled Out £1.24bn On Summer Transfers With Chelsea Topping The List

Clubs in the Premier League splashed a total of around £1.24 billion on transfers this summer despite the financial ramifications of the pandemic. Frank Lampard's Chelsea were the top spenders in the league this summer, shelling out a total of £226.1 million on fresh talent. Here's a look at how the Premier League teams spent their cash during the course of the summer transfer window.

Premier League transfers: Chelsea spend big on fresh talent

The Blues were the top spenders in the Premier League this summer and recruited top players in the form of Timo Werner (£45m), Hakim Ziyech (£37m), Edouard Mendy (£22m) and Ben Chilwell (£50m). Chelsea's headline signing was the arrival of Kai Havertz (£70m) from Bayer Leverkusen. The west London club were able to spend big after their transfer ban last season and by getting good deals on offloading Alvaro Morata and Mario Pasalic.

Premier League transfers: Arrivals at Man City in a bid to topple Liverpool as Premier League champions

The Cityzens were unsurprisingly second on the list of the biggest spenders in the Premier League. Man City spent big on Nathan Ake (£41m) and Ferran Torres (£37m) early on in the window. Following a 5-2 hammering against Leicester City, Pep Guardiola's side responded by splurging a further £64.5m on defender Ruben Dias from Benfica.

Tottenham transfers under Jose Mourinho's first summer at the club

Tottenham re-signed Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid. The 'Special One' also made smart recruitments including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Matt Doherty and a late move for Carlos Vinicius. In total, Tottenham spent around £85.9m on arrivals in the summer.

Man United transfers: Late arrivals and signing of Donny van de Beek

Man United left their transfer business quite late and completed deadline day deals for Edinson Cavani (free), Amad Diallo (£19m), Alex Telles (£18m) and Facundo Pellistri (£10m) just hours before the transfer window shut. The Red Devils also signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax in a £40m deal.

Leeds United wasted no time in spending big following their promotion to the Premier League. Marcelo Bielsa's side spent a total of £82.4m on Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Raphinha, who arrived on deadline day. Aston Villa also spent big this summer, splashing funds on Emiliano Martinez (£20m) and Ollie Watkins (£28m) while bringing Ross Barkley in on loan. In total the Villans spent around £79.4m despite the pandemic.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal completed a deadline day move for Thomas Partey as the Gunners spent £45m on the Ghanaian. Arsenal spent a total of £77.7m this summer, having also signed defender Gabriel for around £27m. Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves increased their Portuguese contingent even further by spending north of £70m on Fabio Silva and Nelson Semedo, also adding Marcal and Ki-Jana Hoever to their squad.

Defending champions Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in a £27m deal before spending £45m on Diogo Jota from Wolves. The Reds spent a total of £72.5m with Kostas Tsimikas also arriving at the club as a back-up for Andrew Robertson. Everton also spent a total of £65m on fresh faces including the likes of Ben Godfrey, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez. Here's how much the other 10 Premier League clubs spent this summer.

💰 Burnley were the only Premier League side to not hit the eight figure mark in spending money this summer. (£1.1m)



📉 There was a £16.7m spending difference between themselves and the second lowest spenders in Crystal Palace. pic.twitter.com/s2iXefKvJw — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) October 6, 2020

Leicester City - £55.8m

Sheffield United - £50.5m

Southampton - £36.2m

Newcastle United - £34.9m

Fulham - £27.2m

West Brom - £22.3m

West Ham -£20m

Crystal Palace - £16m

Brighton - £6.3m

Burnley - £1m

