Zidane Flaunts Skills With Marcelo In Real Madrid Training, Fans Want Him In Starting XI

Few can ever forget Real Madrid's sensational victory in the 2002 Champions League final or France's impressive campaign in the 2006 FIFA World Cup. The two tournaments had one thing in common - Zinedine Zidane's scintillating performance on the field. Although it's been more than 14 years since the French magician hung up his boots, he is yet to lose grip over his magnificent skills, that were on display during a recent Real Madrid training session.

Zinedine Zidane's magic on display

Real Madrid's official Twitter handle tweeted a video from the team's recent training session that was held on Tuesday, during the international break. The video captures, incandescently, the dazzling combination of skills between Real Madrid manager Zidane and vice-captain Marcelo. The Brazilian left-back displays great footwork before crossing it towards Zidane.

The Real Madrid manager then goes on to produce a moment of brilliance as he controls the ball glaringly down his chest before angling back to Marcelo. Rounding off an amazing effort with Zidane, Marcelo strikes the ball past the goalkeeper, leaving no room for any opportunity to save it. It was indeed, a sensational and magnificent display between two footballing greats.

Fans praise Zinedine Zidane, Marcelo

Zizou starts the next game or we riot — ⛩Daniel🀄🧧 (@_DanteDaniel) October 6, 2020

Play zizou and chelo next game or consequences — josh 3️⃣4️⃣🏆 (@RMLad_13) October 6, 2020

The heel pass fantastic.The chest pass exceptional.The finish?Exquisite. Hala Madrid. — AndreasV (@AndreasVar_) October 6, 2020

Obrigado 🔥 — Igwe Jeremy (@10ning_kick) October 6, 2020

Fans could not get enough of the sight of Zidane's magnificent ball control during the Real Madrid training. Some fans even went to the extent of claiming that the French legend could still make it to the starting line up of Real Madrid. Praises for Marcelo weren't less either.

Real Madrid lead LaLiga standings

With several of the top players away on international duty, Zidane has been training the rest of the squad. The manager, during his second stint with Los Blancos, has already won two titles - Spanish Super Cup and LaLiga. Meanwhile, their title defence seems to be following the right curve as yet.

Real Madrid lead the LaLiga standings with 10 points in four games. The defending LaLiga champions defeated Levante 2-0, courtesy of goals from Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema, with the Frenchman bagging his first goal of the season. On the other hand, arch-rivals Barcelona languish fifth in the LaLiga standings with seven points, albeit a game's advantage. The Catalan giants were held by Sevilla on Sunday, forcing them to share points. Los Blancos return to action against Cadiz on October 18.

Image courtesy: Zidane, Marcelo Instagram