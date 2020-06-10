LaLiga Restart: All You Need To Know About The Return Of Spanish Top-flight Football

Spain's LaLiga will resume on Thursday (Friday according to IST) with Sevilla playing Real Betis after the coronavirus break that lasted three months. Bundesliga became the first of Europe's top five leagues to resume on May 16 after the lockdown across Europe. A total of 11 LaLiga fixtures are yet to be played over a span of five weeks as Barcelona and Real Madrid indulge in, yet again, a two-horse race for the title.

LaLiga restart, LaLiga schedule: Closed-door games to be the norm

Two days until #LaLigaSantander returns! 😍



Not sure who to support? These 10 questions will help find the team that best suits you...



— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) June 9, 2020

The games upon the LaLiga restart will be played behind closed doors due to strict coronavirus Spain regulations pertaining to social distancing. However, LaLiga is optimistic it will see fans attend the games before the end of the ongoing season. Another major concern that has emerged is the players' fitness and fatigue, considering the fact that games will be played at short intervals to make up for the time that has been lost due to the coronavirus Spain lockdown.

LaLiga restart, LaLiga schedule: Real Madrid's new home

Sevilla vs Real Betis will mark the LaLiga restart after a break of 93 days, while league leaders Barcelona will play Mallorca on Saturday (Sunday according to IST) as they look to cement their position at the top of the table. The Catalans' arch-rivals Real Madrid will host Eibar, although not at the Santiago Bernabeu, but at Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, as the Bernabeu undergoes redevelopment work. The Alfredo di Stefano Stadium is usually used by Real Madrid's U-18 squad as well as the reserves.

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid will travel to San Memes as they look to make amends in their disastrous campaign this season. Los Rojiblancos will play Athletic Club Bilbao on Sunday with the hope of moving up the points table.

— FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) June 10, 2020

LaLiga restart: Real Madrid, Barcelona to battle it out at the top

Defending LaLiga champions Barcelona will have one eye on increasing their lead at the top, as Real Madrid threaten the top spot. The Catalan giants lead the charts with 58 points, while Zinedine Zidane's men have bagged 56 points so far. Sevilla are placed a distant third on the points table ahead of the LaLiga restart with 47 points, while Real Sociedad occupy the fourth spot with 46 points to their credit.

LaLiga restart: LaLiga schedule

Sevilla vs Betis - Thursday, June 11 (Friday according to IST) - 1.30 am IST

Granada vs Getafe - Friday, June 12 - 11 am IST

Valencia vs Levante - Friday, June 12 (Saturday according to IST) - 1.30 am IST

Espanyol vs Alaves - Saturday, June 13 - 5.30 pm IST

Celta Vigo vs Villareal - Saturday, June 13 - 8.30 pm IST

Leganes vs Valladolid - Saturday, June 13 - 11 pm IST

Mallorca vs Barcelona - Saturday, June 13 (Sunday according to IST) - 1.30 am IST

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid - Sunday, June 14 - 5.30 pm IST

Real Madrid vs Eibar - Sunday, June 14 - 11 pm IST

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna - Sunday, June 14 (Monday according to IST) - 1.30 am IST

Image courtesy: Sergio Ramos/Leo Messi Instagram