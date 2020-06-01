LaLiga Return: Applause Will Be Played During 20th Min Of Games For COVID-19 Workers

Spain was one of the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic that is still wreaking havoc in certain nations across the globe. Spain recorded a death count of 30,000+ but the daily recorded death tolls have significantly reduced in recent weeks. This is precisely the reason why Spanish government officials gave LaLiga the green light to go ahead with the remaining games of the 2019-20 season from June 11 onwards. The Bundesliga was the first major European league to resume after which reports emerged that Serie A and the English Premier League would also restart in June.

However, LaLiga President Javier Tebas revealed that there will be something special in store for viewers at home when they tune in to watch the Spanish top-flight matches from June 11 onwards.

LaLiga returns on June 11, 2020

LaLiga return, LaLiga fixtures and match schedule

Ahead of the fast-approaching LaLiga return, Javier Tebas announced that applause from fans all across the globe will be played in stadiums during the 20th min of every LaLiga match. This initiative is a mark of respect and gratitude to all the medical and healthcare workers who are on the frontline in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Applause to Infinity' initiative is also aimed at allowing LaLiga fans to be part of the match even though they are not permitted to enter stadiums in Spain for now.

On LaLiga's official website, Javier Tebas was quoted as saying "Supporters in the stands make football complete but now, due to reasons beyond their control, they won't be able to be there. We have created this initiative to help fans be a part of La Liga's return and also as an opportunity for them to show their support for the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. We want them to feel close to their team, even if they cannot be in the stadiums cheering them on, and for players to feel the support of their fans."

LaLiga weekday games will feature regular match slots at 11:30 pm and 1:30 am (the following day) IST. However, regular match times for weekend LaLiga fixtures will be at 8:30 pm, 11:30 pm and 1:30 am (the following day) IST.

LaLiga table, LaLiga fixtures

LaLiga return, LaLiga fixtures list for Matchday 28

