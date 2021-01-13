How To Watch Spanish Super Cup Live In India? Real Sociedad Vs Barcelona Preview

Imanol Alguacil's Real Sociedad lock horns with Ronald Koeman's Barcelona in the first semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday, January 13. The game between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Nuevo Arcangel Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Thursday, January 14 at 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona team news and live stream details for the highly-anticipated game.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona preview

Over the past few weeks, Real Sociedad have simply capitulated in LaLiga. Imanol Alguacil's side were at the top of the Spanish top division at the end of December but have now slumped to fifth in the standings. Real Sociedad have managed only one win across 12 games in all competitions and have slipped away from the title-chasing pack amid this abysmal run of form. They head into their game against Barcelona following a 2-3 defeat against Sevilla on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have hit a good run of form, winning three of their last three games. The Blaugrana have climbed up to third in the LaLiga standings but are still seven points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have two more games in hand. Ronald Koeman's side will be hoping to maintain their good run of form and take advantage of a struggling Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona team news, injuries and suspensions

For Real Sociedad, David Silva and Aritz Elustondo are major doubts for the clash. However, Nacho Monreal is likely to start after returning to full training. Asier Illarramendi and Robin Le Normand might also be brought into the starting line-up.

For Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati are still out injured. Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi are likely to start in attack for the visitors.

Our 2️⃣1️⃣-player squad for the Spanish Super Cup semifinal vs @RealSociedadEN!

💪🟦🟥 pic.twitter.com/5681K4P9qR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 13, 2021

How to watch Spanish Super Cup live in India? Real Sociedad vs Barcelona live stream details

There will be no live telecast of the Spanish Super Cup game between Real Sociedad and Barcelona in India. However, fans can watch the live stream of the game on Jio TV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

