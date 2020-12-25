HTA Vs SHJ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, UAE Gulf League 2020 Match Preview

Hatta host Sharjah Cultural Club in Round 11 of the Arabian Glub League. The match is slated to place on Friday, December 25 and kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at HTA vs SHJ Dream11 prediction, HTA vs SHJ match prediction, and other details of the Arabian Gulf League game.

Matchweek 11 of #AGLeague kicks off ⚽️on Friday.

Take a look 👀 at all the fixtures here👇🏻.#AGLeague #OurGameIsOn pic.twitter.com/SL6N2aiPjj — Arabian ↔️ Gulf ↔️ League (@AGLeague_EN) December 22, 2020

Sharjah Cultural Club are currently flying high in the Arabian Gulf League. Ther are currently on the top of the table having managed to register 23 points for themselves. Their league record for the ongoing season reflects as seven wins, two draws, and a single loss in 10 league matches.

Sharjah's record in the tournament has been absolutely phenomenal. The 2019/20 Super Cup winners have averaged 2 goals per game having scored 20 in 10 league games. They have conceded just 9 and will still be banking on their solid offensive performances throughout the season. Sharjah will walk into the match and aim to get back on the winning ways after they suffered a narrow 1-0 defat to Baniyas on December 17.

Hatta, on the other hand, are polar opposites to their next opponents. They have managed to register only a single point in 10 league games as they sit at the bottom of the barrel. Slotted 14th on the Arabian Gulf League table, Hatta will look at the match as an opportunity to gather some points and aim to get out of the relegation zone as soon as possible.

They have been very poor at the back conceding a record 26 goals in just 10 league matches. However, their numbers up front are not no that bad as they have managed to score 9 in 10 matches. Hatta needs to solve their defensive issues on the training ground before they walk into the match as the free-flowing football of Sharjah can reap them apart.

HTA vs SHJ Dream11 team: HTA vs SHJ playing 11

Goalkeeper- A. Al-Hosani

Defenders - S. S. Salem, H.A. Badwawi , S. Abdulrahman, A.K. Juma

Midfielders - K. Londono, V. Koeman, O. Shukurov

Strikers- S. Jassim, Welliton (VC), M. Musonda (C)

HTA vs SHJ match prediction

We predict a comfortable win for table-toppers Sharjah Cultural Club who aim to get back to winning ways. Hatta face a mammoth task against Sharjah and will have to pull off a miraculous performance if they aim to snatch any points off them at the end of the match.

Note: The above HTA vs SHJ Dream11 prediction, HTA vs SHJ Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HTA vs SHJ Dream11 Team and HTA vs SHJ playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.