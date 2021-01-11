HUE Vs RB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, LaLiga Match Preview

Quick links:
Huesca play Real Betis in their upcoming LaLiga match at the Estadio El Alcoraz on January 11 with kick-off at 1:30 AM (Tuesday) according to IST. Let’s have a look at the HUE vs RB Dream11 prediction, team news and other match details.
Today is different! 🙌 Today is a #BetisDay! 💚
📍 Match 18
🆚 @SDHuesca
🏟 El Alcoraz
⏰ 9 p.m. (CET)#ForeverGreen pic.twitter.com/PCSy1XiyJP
The Aragonese outfit are in desperate need for a league victory as they have won just one match in La Liga. Sitting at the bottom of the table, the hosts have registered seven losses and nine draws from 17 games. After a narrow loss to FC Barcelona in LaLiga, Huesca suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Alcoyano as they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey.
Real Betis on the other hand are yet to fulfil their potential as they are stranded in the 12th position of the LaLiga standings. The visitors have collected 20 points from 17 league games with six wins, two draws, and nine losses to their name. After playing out a 1-1 draw against Sevilla in their last LaLiga outing, Real Betis will be hoping to get back to winning ways.
SD Huesca do not have any fresh injuries or any major concerns as head coach Michel will only be without the services of two first-team regulars. Pablo Maffeo remains sidelined due to his injury while Michel will be sweating over the fitness of Sandro Ramirez who remains doubtful for the Betis clash.
Real Betis, on the other hand, will start the match with a depleted squad. Joaquin, Martin Montoya, Andres Guardado and Alex Moreno have tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently in isolation. Manuel Pellegrini will also be without the services of William Carvalho, Dani Martin and Victor Camarasa as the trio remains sidelined due to their respective injuries. Guido Rodriguez is suspended for the game while Real Betis will also question the fitness of Cristian Tello and Marc Bartra who are heavy doubts for the game
Huesca - Alvaro Fernandez, Dimitris Siovas, Javi Galan, Pedro Lopez, Pablo Insua, Javier Ontiveros, Mikel Rico, Pedro Mosquera, Borja Garcia, Rafa Mir, David Ferreiro
Real Betis - Claudio Bravo, Victor Ruiz, Juan Miranda, Aissa Mandi, Emerson, Sergio Canales, Paul Akouokou, Nabil Fekir, Diego Lainez, Loren Moron, Aitor Ruibal
Goalkeeper - Claudio Bravo
Defenders - Javi Galan, Pablo Insua, Juan Miranda, Dimitris Siovas
Midfielders - Javier Ontiveros, Sergio Canales, Pedro Mosquera, Nabil Fekir
Strikers - Loren Moron, Aitor Ruibal
Captain- Pedro Mosquera or Nabil Fekir
Vice-Captain - Loren Moron or Javier Ontiveros
Real Betis consist of a strong squad and a mastermind in Manuel Pelligrini at the helm. Despite missing a number of key players, we predict a win for the Andalusian outfit as the result of the match.
Prediction: SD Huesca 0-2 Real Betis
Note: The above HUE vs RB Dream11 prediction, HUE vs RB Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. HUE vs RB Dream11 team and HUE vs RB Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result