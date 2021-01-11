Huesca Vs Real Betis Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Playing 11, LaLiga Live

Huesca square off against Real Betis in their upcoming LaLiga clash on Monday. The match is set to be played at Estadio El Alcoraz on January 11 with kick-off at 1:30 AM (Tuesday) according to IST. Let’s have a look at the Huesca vs Real Betis live stream, how to watch Huesca vs Real Betis live, and other match details.

Huesca vs Real Betis team news

SD Huesca do not have any fresh injuries or major concerns. Head coach Michel will be unable to call up Pablo Maffeo as he remains sidelined due to his injury. He will also question the fitness and availability of Sandro Ramirez as he remains doubtful for the match against Betis.

Real Betis, on the other hand, will walk into the match with a depleted squad. Manuel Pellegrini will have fewer options to choose from and will have to play without a number of key players. The visitors will be without the services of Dani Martin, William Carvalho, and Victor Camarasa as the trio remains sidelined due to their respective injuries. They will also have to do without Joaquin, Martin Montoya, Andres Guardado and Alex Moreno as everyone is under isolation after testing positive for coronavirus. Cristian Tello and Marc Bartra are heavy doubts for the game while Guido Rodriguez will be unavailable following his suspension.

Huesca vs Real Betis Playing 11 (Predicted)

Huesca - Alvaro Fernandez, Dimitris Siovas, Javi Galan, Pedro Lopez, Pablo Insua, Javier Ontiveros, Mikel Rico, Pedro Mosquera, Borja Garcia, Rafa Mir, David Ferreiro

Real Betis - Claudio Bravo, Victor Ruiz, Juan Miranda, Aissa Mandi, Emerson, Sergio Canales, Paul Akouokou, Nabil Fekir, Diego Lainez, Loren Moron, Aitor Ruibal

How to watch Huesca vs Real Betis live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Huesca vs Real Betis game in India. However, fans can still watch Huesca vs Real Betis live stream on Facebook, on the official LaLiga page. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Huesca vs Real Betis prediction

Huesca have been facing problems in front of goal as they remain the third lowest-ranked team in the number of goals scored. However, their opponents, Real Betis boast of a poor defensive record and have already leaked 26 goals this season. Both the teams will be hoping to come out all guns blazing aiming for the win. Given the quality and depth of the side, we predict a win for the visitors as the end result of the match. Prediction: Huesca 0-2 Real Betis.

