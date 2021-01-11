Real Madrid Stuck For Third Night At Pamplona Ahead Of Spanish Super Cup Semi-final

Defending La Liga champions Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup semi-final preparations against Athletic Bilbao have come to an abrupt halt after the team were stuck at Pamplona. Spain has been struck by a snowstorm, with Pamplona and Madrid among the worst affected regions in the country. Los Blancos were forced to stay put for three nights in Pamplona, since Friday, after the conclusion of a goalless La Liga game against Osasuna.

Also Read | Real Madrid legend Raul could replace Zinedine Zidane once French legend departs

Real Madrid stuck for three nights in Pamplona

Zinedine Zidane's men arrived in Pamplona to take on Osasuna on Friday. A day prior, they were stuck for five hours on the airport amid the weather vagaries propelled by Storm Filomena. There were serious doubts if the game would be played citing the blanket of snow in major parts of the country.

✈️🔜🏆 We'll travel directly from Pamplona to Málaga tomorrow for the Super Cup semi-final.#RMSuperCopa | #HalaMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 10, 2021

Despite the hesitation, the game was played out. The two teams had to share the spoils after a no-goal show throughout the course of the game. Madrid's Barajas Airport was closed since Friday, forcing the defending La Liga champions to stay put in Pamplona for three consecutive nights. Zidane was visibly frustrated at La Liga for their decision to continue with the fixture and claimed the game should have been called off.

Also Read | Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema to face blackmail trial over Valbuena sex tape scandal

Real Madrid will travel to Malaga directly

The airport is scheduled to reopen on Monday. But Real Madrid have decided to travel directly to Malaga on Monday for their game against Athletic Club. Marca claims a return to Madrid on Monday and then travelling to Malaga was deemed unfeasible by the club hierarchy, hence the decision to travel directly to Malaga was taken.

Spain's Minister of Transport Jose Luis Abalos has reportedly defended Los Blancos' decision to fly off directly to Malaga. "The airport was operative, but with difficulties. The pilot had the last word and he considered that there were conditions to take off safely."

Also Read | Liverpool transfer news: Reds set to challenge Real Madrid in race to sign David Alaba

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club set to be played on Thursday

If Real Madrid do succeed in getting the better off Athletic Club on Thursday, they will then face either of Barcelona or Real Sociedad in the Spanish Super Cup final. Interestingly, Atheltic Club's Super Cup semi-final preparations were blighted by the weather with their La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid, scheduled for Saturday, called off.

Also Read | Real Madrid believe Tottenham will send Gareth Bale back to cut their losses

Image courtesy: Real Madrid website