Hyderabad Vs Jamshedpur Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL 2020 Preview

Hyderabad FC locks horns with Jamshedpur FC in Match 14 of the Hero Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur live stream will begin on Wednesday, December 2 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is the Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur team news, Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur prediction and Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur live stream information ahead of the encounter.

💬 The Boss speaks about the challenge of Jamshedpur FC, the injury issues at HFC and more...



Read the full interview 👉 https://t.co/NdRKL3wYNG pic.twitter.com/LF61MDHjv3 — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) December 1, 2020

Hero ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Preview

Hyderabad FC come into this game after a strong display against Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC while Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur FC started off with a disappointing defeat against Chennaiyin FC, before giving away two points against Odisha FC in an exciting 2-2 draw. The Jamshedpur team will be depending a lot on Nerijus Valskis again to provide them with goals upfront. The team will need more from the likes of Alex Lima and Issac Vanmalsawma in the midfield should they look to trouble the opposition. The team will be without TP Rehenesh, who is suspended for the clash.

While Hyderabad FC have been great defensively having kept two clean sheets from two games so far they have injury concerns, with Lluis Sastre and Joel Chianese both likely to miss a week or two having picked up knocks in the game against Bengaluru FC. The manager will hope his side can keep yet another clean sheet but they know it would be difficult against an attacking Jamshedpur side.

Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur team news: Players to watch out for

Chinglensana Singh - The 24-year-old defender was in great touch against Bengaluru FC shutting down the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Cleiton Silva to help Hyderabad keep another clean sheet. The player made 67 passes and made two critical interceptions and will be vital for Hyderabad against an attacking Jamshedpur side.

Nerijus Valskis - The Lithuanian might have moved to a new team, but the player has continued his form from the 2019-20 campaign into this season, the player has got 3 goals from just five shots on target in two matches and is going to be the key for Jamshedpur

Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur team news: Probable playing 11

Hyderabad FC: Subrata Pal; Ashish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir; Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana, Liston Colaco

Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Aniket Jadhav; Nerijus Valskis

How to watch Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi) in India. The Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the team’s social media handles for real-time updates.

Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur prediction

According to our Hyderabad vs Jamshedpur prediction, the game is likely to end in a stalemate.

