Real Madrid Fans Demand Zidane's Sacking As Shakhtar Loss Hits Round Of 16 UCL Chances

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane achieved the unthinkable with Los Blancos when he guided his side to three consecutive Champions League titles a few years back. But the most recent defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League have raised doubts over the Frenchman's ability to continue at the Bernabeu. Moreover, several of the club fans seem to have begun losing faith in the manager, further demanding his resignation.

Also Read | Champions League results and highlights: Shakhtar HAMMER Real Madrid, Bayern hold Atletico

Shakhtar vs Real Madrid highlights: Raphael Varane's struggle continues

A victory against Shakhtar Donetsk would have ensured a spot for Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. But the club's struggle was further prolonged by the Ukrainian outfit, as they hammered Los Blancos at home. Dentinho and Manor Solomon scored once each as Real Madrid's attack seemed chargeless on Tuesday.

Moreover, Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has come in for massive criticism after his poor positioning leading to the first goal. Real Madrid were caught on a counter with Varane seen tracking back sloppily from the midfield, with Dentinho bagging the opener.

Also Read | Real Madrid fans prefer Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland over PSG superstar Mbappe: Report

Zidane sacked rumours began doing the rounds

The defeat further poses a potent threat to Real Madrid's future in the competition this season. A victory against Borussia Monchengladbach is a must for the defending LaLiga champions to ensure the club continue in the Champions League. A defeat will knock out Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants set to ply their trade in the Europa League.

But the defeat has reignited talks of the inability and tactical crudeness of Zidane as the ideal manager to lead from the sidelines at the Bernabeu. Following the loss, several Real Madrid fans took to Twitter to demand the Frenchman's sacking by president Florentino Perez.

Also Read | Eden Hazard has had more injuries than his goal contributions since joining Real Madrid

Fans blame Zidane's favouritism for Champions League debacle

Zidane should go, please. His favouritism for certain players is his biggest problem. Benzema has not played any minute of football for close to one month and he started him immediately. We won against Inter Milan without him and played exceptionally well. — Lotanna (@LotannaDinho) December 1, 2020

Perez is a fraud.

Zidane is a fraud.

The squad if full of frauds.

Good for nothing shit club. — C • J • R (@RodryGoesSZN) December 1, 2020

This Zidane and Real madrid romance is no longer working. Its time, he has to go. #ShakhtarRealMadrid #UCL — Superb Tonye (@Stcrownwell) December 1, 2020

Say it as it is man Zidane has to go — fedeicon (@fedeicon) December 1, 2020

Unacceptable performance. Zidane has to go. — . (@Zmk44) December 1, 2020

One fan slammed the manager for his favouritism towards some veteran players while ignoring young talents. He cited the fact that Karim Benzema hadn't played a minute for close to a month, but was immediately included in the starting line up in the games against Alaves and Shakhtar while ignoring Mariano Diaz. But, Zidane, in his post-match conference insists, "I will not resign."

Also Read | Barcelona to use Real Madrid precedent to appeal Messi's yellow card for Maradona tribute

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter