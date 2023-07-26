'I Am Coming Back': Lionel Messi Inspires David Beckham To Showcase His Prowess

Inter Miami has been booming in terms of fame and business since the arrival of Lionel Messi. The MLS-based franchise has been on a roll since the grand unveil of the Argentine superstar. The Miami-based club also became a reunion zone, as some former FC Barcelona stars were able to reunite. Amidst the buzz of getting more stars in the club, it has certainly motivated co-owner and football legend David Beckham to notch up his skills in the game.

3 things you need to know

Inter Miami unveiled Lionel Messi & Sergio Busquets in an unveiling ceremony

Messi scored a goal in his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul

The Argentine footballer recently played against Atlanta United

Beckham demonstrates that his abilities have not rusted | WATCH

The excitement and buzz around the Inter Miami camp has David Beckham fired up as well. The club's decision to bring in Messi as their wild card worked well, as it has snapped the club's winless streak and also benefited the entrepreneurial aspects. But the real thrill is during a football match, and Beckham is also soaking in the moment.

Inter Miami recently shared a video, in which franchise co-owner David Beckham was seen refining his football skills. The former footballer's classic shot to the net diaplayed that he has not lost his feat despite retiring from the game. The free kick was nothing less than a spectacle, which may also remind of his sheer power and dominance early in his playing days.

David Beckham gets emotional after Messi's first-ever Inter Miami goal

The Lionel Messi effect was rampant on the day of his Inter Miami debut. The Argentine superstar entered hie first-ever match in the match's second half alongside Sergio Busquets and had an instant impact. Messi scored a free kick in the 94th minute, which sent the fans into a frenzy. Even David Beckham was soaking in the moment.

David Beckham in tears after Messi’s goal! 🥺pic.twitter.com/WMD3QHggv1 — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) July 22, 2023

With Lionel Messi as captain, the Miami-based club could catapault into relevancy and become a better team in terms of production and execution. The team has benefited from his arrival, and it will be nothing less than successful for the club.