'Blinded By Ego': Naveen-ul-Haq Posts Video After Saying IPL Fight Instigated By Kohli

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final to win their 5th title in the history of the competition at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, recently, the match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore has been hitting the headlines, especially the incident where both teams indulged in an argument. Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has garnered media attention. He was at the centre of a verbal altercation between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants teams, and he notably slammed Virat Kohli after the game. The exchange ultimately got out of hand, and LSG coach Gautam Gambhir also found himself at odds with former RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

3 things you need to know

Since IPL's inception, RCB has failed to win a single IPL trophy

Lucknow Super Giants stood third in the IPL 2023 table

Gautam Gambhir & Virat Kohli had a huge verbal argument in the LSG vs RCB match

Also Read: PM Modi Lauds Neeraj Chopra's Lausanne Diamond League Win, Posts Heartwarming Tweet

What did Naveen-ul-Haq post on social media?

Naveen has been active on social media, sharing intriguing stories and remarks that allude to his lasting thoughts regarding the incident. It has been exactly two months since Naveen posted a cryptic video on his official Instagram handle. The video showed a narrative of a tiger arguing with a donkey, with a simple message in the conclusion. In the video, a quote catches attention:

The worst waste of time is arguing with the fool and fanatic who does not care about truth or reality, but only the victory of his beliefs and illusions. There are people who, no matter how much evidence we present to them, are not capable of understanding. Others are blinded by ego, hatred, and resentment, and all they want is to be right even if they are not.

Naveen was a member of the LSG team that was defeated by RCB during the playoff run. Following the incident, all parties involved exchanged cryptic and furious statements, including Twitter exchanges between Kohli and interviews given by Gambhir.

Also Read: No Stopping Neeraj Chopra! 'Golden Boy' Wins Again In Most Nonchalant Way Possible- WATCH

Naveen recently alleged that Kohli started the fight by snatching his hand, resulting in a barrage of insults and furious comments. This remark sparked ire from Indian fans as well and started the Naveen-ul-Haq vs Virat Kohli hymns on social media.

Interestingly, Naveen has had disciplinary problems in previous matches and competitions, most notably in the Lanka Premier League and the Big Bash League.