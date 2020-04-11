Paul Pogba And Zlatan Ibrahimovic Trade Jibes And Skill Videos Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have displayed their no-look skills on Instagram. As the rules of the coronavirus lockdown have advised players to remain indoors, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic challenged each other in who could put hit the ball more spectacularly. The jaw-dropping skills of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic provided fans entertainment amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus lockdown: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Instagram challenge aimed at Paul Pogba

The former Sweden international dressed up in an LA Lakers jersey and posted a nonchalant video of himself rolling one foot over the ball. Zlatan Ibrahimovic did the unthinkable after spinning the ball back into a trash-can off his heel while walking in the opposite direction. The 38-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic posted the video on Instagram with a caption aiming a dig at Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, "Pogba, game over #zlatanvspogba"

Coronavirus lockdown: Paul Pogba responds to Zlatan Ibrahimovic Instagram challenge

Paul Pogba did not take long to respond to the challenge as he was spending time with his son at his indoor training ground. The 27-year-old responded to Zlatan in stylish fashion in a video by switching to foot-basketball to upstage his former teammate. After pointing towards the camera, Paul Pogba ridiculously double-flicked the ball onto the wall with his heel and rebounded directly into a waist-high basketball hoop. Pogba posted the response with the caption, "It was an honour to challenge and beat the lion, Zlatan. Now the game is over! #zlatanvspogba".

Coronavirus lockdown: Paul Pogba transfer news

The news surrounding a Paul Pogba transfer away from Manchester United never seems to diminish even though the player has been injured for over five months. The Frenchman has been the prime target for Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane who wants to confirm a Paul Pogba transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window itself. The World Cup winner has also flirted with the LaLiga giants as Paul Pogba admitted that it would be a dream come true playing for the Spanish heavyweights.

