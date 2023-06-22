'Pakistan Players Came & Pushed Him': Mahesh Gawli Accuses Referee In Igor Stimac Scuffle

Why You Are Reading This: Sunil Chhetri’s hattrick handed India a 4-0 win over arch-rivals Pakistan in an action-filled match in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Playing in their opening match at the SAFF Championship, India saw their captain scoring a stunning hat trick while also watching coach Igor Stimac being shown a red card. Stimac got involved in a mid-game scuffle with the Pakistan players, which led to the referees booking him.

Igor Stimac was shown the red card toward the end of the second half

Stimac defend his actions against Pakistan in a social media post

The Indian head coach also shared a video of the incident

Why was Igor Stimac shown a red card during India vs Pakistan?

Toward the end of the first half of the match, Stimac got involved in a heated exchange by trying to stop a throw-in from Pakistan’s Abdullah Iqbal. The 55-year-old coach tapped the bowl out of Iqbal hands, following which Rahis Nabi rushed towards India’s technical area and hurled a few words at the Indian coach. As the events unfolded in front of over 20,000 fans in Bengaluru, other Pakistan players and coaches also got involved in the scuffle.

Pakistan’s goalkeeping coach Marcelo Schroeder Costa was particularly miffed and headbutted Indian team manager Velu Dhayalamani. Costa was also seen pointing fingers at a few Indian team members. Meanwhile, India’s assistant coach Mahesh Gawli then took India’s charge after the red card and later revealed key details about the incident.

"Pakistan players came and pushed him"

“It was a red card because he (Igor Stimac) can't do that. But it was too harsh because Pakistan players came and pushed him. Either referee didn't see or deliberately didn't give (red card to them). There wasn't any red card for any officials, despite one of them headbutting our manager,” the former center-back told reporters after the India vs Pakistan match.

In the meantime, Stimac also took to his official Twitter handle to justify his action. "Football is all about passion, especially when you defend the colours of your country. You can hate or love me for my actions yesterday, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys on the pitch against unjustified decisions," Igor Stimac wrote while also sharing a video of the incident.

India will face Nepal in their next game at the SAFF Championship on Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. IST at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.