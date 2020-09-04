India Were Crowned Champions At The 1962 Asian Games In Jakarta OTD 58 Years Ago

The Indian football team has had its days of glory and success in the past. The team that qualified for the 1950 FIFA World Cup but could not participate due to financial restraints went on to assert its dominance in the 1962 Asian Games, eight years later in Jakarta, Indonesia. Friday, September 4, 2020, marks 58 years since the Blue Tigers' miraculous victory, bagging their second Asian Games gold in Indian football history.

India's road to the final at the 1962 Asian Games

India began their campaign with a humiliating 2-0 defeat inflicted by ultimate finalists South Korea. However, the Blue Tigers bounced back in the next game that was played two days later, with a thumping 4-1 victory against Thailand. Pradip Kumar Bannerjee's brace, along with strikes from Chunidas Goswami and Tulsidas Balaram saw India shrug off the previous defeat.

India continued their splendid form against Japan in their third game of the competition. Pradip Kumar Bannerjee and Tulsidas Balaram netted once each against Japan to seal a spot in the final four. The Indian football team's mesmerising campaign was further glorified with their semi-final display against Vietnam.

Indian bounced back into the game against Vietnam despite being 2-1 down, to clinch the game 3-2. Subimal Goswami became a hero in the Indian football fraternity with his brace to help the Blue Tigers reach the final of the 1962 Asian Games. India were back where it all started, facing South Korea in the final.

India avenge opening game defeat against South Korea

Speaking about the final of the 1962 Asian games to AIFF, former Indian football star Arun Gosh recalls the day at the Senayan Main Stadium, packed with 100,000 fans that supported South Korea in the final. However, the Blue Tigers found some unusual support on the day - the Pakistani Hockey Team cheered for India, Gosh recalled. The former Indian defender said that the hostile atmosphere in the stadium helped them play with more determination.

Pradip Kumar Banerjee opened the scoring for India in the 17th minute, followed by another strike from Jarnail Singh Dhillon three minutes later. Gosh recalled the absolute silence in the stadium when India went on to bag a two-goal lead. Although South Korea scored a late goal, it turned out to be a mere consolation strike. However, the former Indian football star reminisces the threat the opponents posed at goal, with Indian shot-stopper Peter Thangaraj seeing off danger until the final whistle.

Sense of animosity against sub-continent: Gosh

Gosh claims a sense of animosity against the Indian subcontinent prevailed throughout the event. He went on to elaborate his claim, saying that none of the opponents congratulated the Indian football team after they clinched the gold. Nevertheless, as Gosh puts it, "What a night it was for Indian Football!"

