Indian Football Team Wishes Cricket Icon MS Dhoni On His 39th Birthday

Indian cricketing legend MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday on July 7 and nearly everyone involved with the Indian cricket team has sent out their wishes to the former captain. The Indian Football team also joined in on wishing the former Team India skipper on Twitter. The Indian football team's Twitter account penned down a tweet while wishing MS Dhoni on his 39th birthday. The Indian football team's account also uploaded a photo of the legendary wicketkeeper in which he is donning a Chennaiyin FC jersey.

MS Dhoni turns 39: Indian football team wishes former Indian skipper

MS Dhoni turns 39: Indian football team wishes CSK icon

MS Dhoni is a co-owner of ISL's Chennaiyin FC. The two-time World Cup-winning captain has a very special bond with Chennai as he also captains their IPL team, Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni was a goalkeeper before he became one of the greatest players in Indian cricket's history. MS Dhoni was very fond of football during his time in school but later turned his focus to cricket. However, MS Dhoni still shares the love for the game and can be often seen playing football during the practice sessions while on duty with Team India.

MS Dhoni turns 39: Chennaiyin FC wish Dhoni

Chennaiyin FC's official Instagram also wished their city's revered athlete on his 39th birthday. Chennaiyin FC captioned the photo "Enga #Thala @msdhoni ku #PoduMachiWhistle". India's opener, Rohit Sharma in one of his old interviews claimed that MS Dhoni is the best footballer in their team. "MS Dhoni is the number one football player. There are few guys like Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya they follow football and they do watch all these footballers," Rohit said during the media briefing.

