Ronaldo And Messi: Indian Football Fans' Hilarious Memes On Netflix's Bollywood Post

Netflix India's Twitter account posted a snip from the famous Indian movie "Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal" this week and asked followers to name the duo in the photo, but only with wrong answers. The comments section was filled with hilarious comments as it drew a string of responses. Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal released in 2007 and the movie revolved around football clubs in England. John Abraham and Arshad Warsi were the lead roles in the movie.

Also Read | David De Gea's Errors Prove He Was 'lucky' To Land Huge Man United Deal: Jose Mourinho

Name this duo. Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/4x1itF2AVd — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 23, 2020

Also Read | Benzema For Ballon D'Or: President Florentino Perez Makes Strong Claim After Title

Netflix India recently posted a photo of John Abraham and Arshad Warsi from the movie and asked the fans to guess the duo. Fans were quick while reacting to the photo as they filled the post with "Ronaldo and Messi" comments.

Budget Messi and Ronaldo in the same team — Alzio (@KaiserAlzio) July 23, 2020

Messi Warsi & Ronaldo Abraham 😇 pic.twitter.com/i4SXSN3qkx — SAMMO 🌐 (@Sonam18963159) July 23, 2020

Also Read | Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's iconic duo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are by far the most famous duo in modern football. The pair have a total of 11 Ballon d'Ors between them. Cristiano Ronaldo (35) and Lionel Messi (33) are still considered to be one of the best players in football despite being on the wrong side of the 30s. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a total of 30 goals in Serie A this season with 4 games left to play. Ronaldo's Juventus are currently on the brink of winning the Serie A title.

Also Read | Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

As for Lionel Messi, the Argentine skipper yet again won the Pichichi Trophy after scoring 25 goals in LaLiga 2019-20. Despite losing to Real Madrid in the LaLiga title chase, Barcelona fans are still relying on Lionel Messi to carry them in the Champions League this season. Barcelona will host Napoli on August 8 for their second-leg of Champions League round of 16 clash.

(Image Courtesy: Netflix India/Twitter)