Mumbai City Rope In Former FC Goa Defender Mourtada Fall On A Two-year Deal

Mumbai City have completed the signing of Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall from FC Goa on a two-year contract ahead of the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). Mourtada Fall switches to Mumbai City after a productive two-year stint at FC Goa and joins former teammates Mandar Rao Desai and Hugo Boumous at the club.

Mumbai City FC's new signings a statement of intent

Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera was thrilled to have another core member from his time at FC Goa at Mumbai City FC. The Spaniard said at Fall's unveiling:" It is a huge statement from our club to having signed Mourtada Fall. He’s a player I know quite well. Mourtada is a thorough professional on and off the pitch and even with all his experience, he always wants to learn more and become better. A player of his calibre is hard to find and we’re very happy that he’s chosen to join us here at Mumbai City.”

This is the third time Mourtada Fall will be playing under Sergio Lobera, first having played under the coach at Moghreb Tetouan, and then in the ISL with FC Goa where they went on to win the 2019 Super Cup and the 2019-20 ISL League Shield.

Speaking about the opportunity, Mourtada Fall said: “I have had the fortune of playing under coach Sergio Lobera twice before. When the opportunity of joining him again came by and at a club like Mumbai City, I did not have to think twice. He knows me very well both, as a player and as a person, and I am ready to give my best for him, for this huge club and for the passionate fans of Mumbai City." The Senegalese continued by saying that he's already impressed with the group they have and hopes he can share some of his experience with the young players in the team.

Fall becomes the fifth signing under new coach Sergio Lobera and the third from FC Goa to join the club. Mumbai have also signed Indian international Farukh Choudhary as well as Indian U-20 striker Vikram Partap Singh.

