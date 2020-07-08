Indian National Football Team Wishes Cricket Great Sourav Ganguly On His 48th Birthday

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 48th birthday on July 8 and wishes poured in from Indian football fans all across the country. The official Twitter account of the Indian football team also jumped on the bandwagon to wish the Indian cricket legend. The former Team India opening batsman played a big part in increasing the popularity of football in the country with the ISL and on the occasion of the 48th Sourav Ganguly birthday, the ISL Twitter account also wished the BCCI president.

Sourav Ganguly birthday: Indian Football team wishes 'Dada'

The Indian football team's Twitter account posted a message for Sourav Ganguly on his 48th birthday. 'Dada' was pictured smiling alongside AIFF president Praful Patel while donning an ATK Jersey. However, the Indian football team weren't the only major Indian football-associated party to wish Sourav Ganguly. The ISL Twitter account also wished the 'Prince of Kolkata' on his 48th birthday. Since the favourite sport of the people in Ganguly's hometown is football, the former India cricket captain developed an adoration for the sport from a young age.

The Prince of Kolkata celebrates his special day today 🎂



Join us in wishing @SGanguly99 a very #HappyBirthday 🥳#HeroISL pic.twitter.com/Tbar2ySXCZ — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) July 8, 2020

Sourav Ganguly birthday: Sourav Ganguly favourite football team

Back in 2017, Sourav Ganguly revealed that his favourite football team was Manchester United. "I was a big fan of Manchester United, especially when David Beckham played for the Red Devils", he said. "However, now the attachment is much less", he admitted.

Sourav Ganguly ISL: Sourav Ganguly ATK association

Sourav Ganguly was the co-owner of ISL team ATK until the club was dissolved earlier this year in May. However, Sourav Ganguly was named as one of the directors of the newly-merged ISL franchise ATK-Mohun Bagan that will participate in the ISL later this year. Prior to the merger, ATK won three ISL titles while Mohun Bagan have won the I-League trophy on two occasions.

Sourav Ganguly birthday: Sourav Ganguly ISL popularity

Despite being a former Indian cricket team captain, Ganguly played a big role in kickstarting the inaugural ISL tournament back in 2013. Along with fellow cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly helped build the popularity of football in India with the ISL. The Sourav Ganguly ATK ownership proves that the 48-year-old always had a soft corner for football. Ganguly also revealed that he used to watch Mohun Bagan and East Bengal games as a youngster.

Image Credits - Indian football team Twitter