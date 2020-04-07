The Debate
Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return To Real Madrid With $63 Million Juventus Offer: Report

Football News

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo might be well on his way to Real Madrid amid the growing coronavirus concerns, if the Los Blancos offer $63m to the Old Lady.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
cristiano ronaldo

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo might be well on his way back to Real Madrid amidst growing coronavirus concerns. The Portuguese international joined the Italian giants in 2017 after nine successful seasons with the Los Blancos. However, he might secure a return to the Spanish capital if latest European media reports are to be believed.

Also Read | Wayne Rooney opens up on 2006 World Cup ‘wink’ incident with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Cristiano Ronaldo to Madrid?

Recent reports suggest a very high possibility of a return for Cristiano Ronaldo to Madrid. According to Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport, Juventus have accrued huge financial losses due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Italy. The pandemic has led to the suspension of Serie A along with European club competitions. 

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Juventus might consider selling the superstar

The report suggests that if Real Madrid make a bid for Juventus ace, then Cristiano Ronaldo to Madrid might become a realistic objective. The Serie A giants are not short of cash right now. However, the club will feel certain financial restraints due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo urges fans to attempt core crusher challenge during lockdown; Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: €58 million for five-time Ballon d'Or winner?

It is reported that a bid worth approximately €58 million ($63 million) might be sufficient for Real Madrid to convince Juventus to let go of Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite Juventus' statements claiming that the player will continue at Allianz Arena, Ronaldo's close friend and journalist Edu Garcia has claimed that the Portuguese international still misses Real Madrid and would want to return to the Spanish capital soon. 

Also Read | Xavi claims Lionel Messi is a step above Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Superstar's Real Madrid at a glance

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed great success with Real Madrid during his nine-season stay. He went on to score 450 goals for Los Blancos, being crowned as the club's all-time top goalscorer. He also won four Champions League titles with the club, along with two LaLiga titles. This would truly be a dream for Real Madrid fans if Cristiano Ronaldo to Madrid reports turns out to be true.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick vs Spain at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia; watch video

