Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return To Real Madrid With $63 Million Juventus Offer: Report

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo might be well on his way back to Real Madrid amidst growing coronavirus concerns. The Portuguese international joined the Italian giants in 2017 after nine successful seasons with the Los Blancos. However, he might secure a return to the Spanish capital if latest European media reports are to be believed.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Cristiano Ronaldo to Madrid?

In this difficult moment for the whole world, let’s be thankful for the things that matter - our health, our family, our loved ones. Stay home and let’s help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives.🙏🏽❤️🌈 #stayhomesavelives pic.twitter.com/lVEBu5vbqW — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 30, 2020

Recent reports suggest a very high possibility of a return for Cristiano Ronaldo to Madrid. According to Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport, Juventus have accrued huge financial losses due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Italy. The pandemic has led to the suspension of Serie A along with European club competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Juventus might consider selling the superstar

The report suggests that if Real Madrid make a bid for Juventus ace, then Cristiano Ronaldo to Madrid might become a realistic objective. The Serie A giants are not short of cash right now. However, the club will feel certain financial restraints due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: €58 million for five-time Ballon d'Or winner?

It is reported that a bid worth approximately €58 million ($63 million) might be sufficient for Real Madrid to convince Juventus to let go of Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite Juventus' statements claiming that the player will continue at Allianz Arena, Ronaldo's close friend and journalist Edu Garcia has claimed that the Portuguese international still misses Real Madrid and would want to return to the Spanish capital soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Superstar's Real Madrid at a glance

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed great success with Real Madrid during his nine-season stay. He went on to score 450 goals for Los Blancos, being crowned as the club's all-time top goalscorer. He also won four Champions League titles with the club, along with two LaLiga titles. This would truly be a dream for Real Madrid fans if Cristiano Ronaldo to Madrid reports turns out to be true.

