INT vs CAG Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

Inter Milan will play against Cagliari in Coppa Italia on January 14, 2020 (January 15 IST). The match will be played at San Siro. Let us look at the INT vs CAG Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.

INT vs CAG Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: San Siro

Date: January 14, 2020 (January 15 IST).

Time: 1.15 AM IST

INT vs CAG Dream11 Match Preview

Inter Milan are currently placed second in Serie A, two points adrift of league leaders Juventus. They have bagged 46 points in 19 league games. While Cagliari are placed sixth on the points table, bagging 29 points in 19 games so far. Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku are the top picks for Inter Milan, while Radja Nainggolan and Giovanni Simeone are the players to watch out for Cagliari.

INT vs CAG Dream11 Teams

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Antonio Candreva, Roberto Gagliardini, Cristiano Biraghi, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Cagliari: Robin Olsen, Luca Pellegrini, Ragnar Klavan, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Paolo Farago, Marko Rog, Luca Cigarini, Nahitan Nandez, Joao Pedro, Radja Nainggolan, Giovanni Simeone

INT vs CAG Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-captain: Radja Nainggolan

INT vs CAG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Stefan de Vrij, Cristiano Biraghi, Luca Pellegrini, Milan Skriniar

Midfielders: Radja Nainggolan, Antonio Candreva, Marcelo Brozovic

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Giovanni Simeone

INT vs CAG Dream11 Match Prediction

Inter Milan start off as the favourites against Cagliari.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Image courtesy- Romelu Lukaku Twitter handle