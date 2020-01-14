INT vs CAG Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

Inter Milan will play against Cagliari in Coppa Italia on January 14, 2020 (January 15 IST). The match will be played at San Siro. Let us look at the INT vs CAG Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.
Venue: San Siro
Date: January 14, 2020 (January 15 IST).
Time: 1.15 AM IST
Inter Milan are currently placed second in Serie A, two points adrift of league leaders Juventus. They have bagged 46 points in 19 league games. While Cagliari are placed sixth on the points table, bagging 29 points in 19 games so far. Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku are the top picks for Inter Milan, while Radja Nainggolan and Giovanni Simeone are the players to watch out for Cagliari.
Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Antonio Candreva, Roberto Gagliardini, Cristiano Biraghi, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez
Cagliari: Robin Olsen, Luca Pellegrini, Ragnar Klavan, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Paolo Farago, Marko Rog, Luca Cigarini, Nahitan Nandez, Joao Pedro, Radja Nainggolan, Giovanni Simeone
Captain: Romelu Lukaku
Vice-captain: Radja Nainggolan
Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic
Defenders: Stefan de Vrij, Cristiano Biraghi, Luca Pellegrini, Milan Skriniar
Midfielders: Radja Nainggolan, Antonio Candreva, Marcelo Brozovic
Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Giovanni Simeone
Inter Milan start off as the favourites against Cagliari.
