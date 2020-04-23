Inter Milan Furious With Romelu Lukaku After Belgian Claimed 23 Teammates Had Coronavirus

Inter Milan have reportedly disciplined star forward Romelu Lukaku after his comments regarding the coronavirus symptoms shown by players at the club. Romelu Lukaku previously spoke to Belgian TV presenter Katrin Kerkhofs on Tuesday stating that nearly 23 out of 25 Inter Milan players displayed coronavirus symptoms post Christmas. It is now reported that Inter Milan have reprimanded Romleu Lukaku for his 'misleading and confusing' comments and are unhappy with the Belgian.

Coronavirus in Italy: Romelu Lukaku on Inter Milan players' symptoms

During an Instagram Live chat with Dries Mertens' wife Katrin Kerkhofs, Romelu Lukaku stated that 23 Inter Milan players showed strong symptoms of coronavirus upon returning to training from a week off in December. Most of the Inter Milan squad were ill with a 'cough and fever', admitted Romelu Lukaku. The 26-year-old striker also spoke about the time defender Milan Skriniar nearly fainted on the pitch and needed to be substituted against Cagliari.

Coronavirus in Italy: Inter Milan stunned by Lukaku comments

According to reports from news outlet AS, Romelu Lukaku has been spoken to by Inter Milan for his remarks made about the Serie A players with coronavirus, especially squad members of the Nerazzurri. Inter Milan reportedly did not want to address the matter publicly but were angered at the statements made by Lukaku. Inter Milan claimed that the 'misleading and confusing' comments made by Romelu Lukaku might have come after a long period living in lockdown. Reports from BBC Sport indicate Lukaku apologised to the club for his comments about the Serie A players with coronavirus symptoms and the case is now closed.

Coronavirus in Italy: Serie A players with coronavirus

The outbreak of coronavirus in Italy forced the suspension of the Italian top flight for an indefinite period. The number of Serie A players with coronavirus, in turn, cast doubt over a Serie A return. Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was the first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus. Coronavirus in Italy has already claimed 25,085 deaths according to Worldometer.

Avrete letto la notizia e per questo ci tengo a tranquillizzare tutti coloro che si stanno preoccupando per me, sto bene.

Invito tutti a rispettare le regole, perché questo virus non fa distinzioni! Facciamolo per noi stessi, per i nostri cari e per chi ci circonda.#grazie pic.twitter.com/1QqewIKjie — Daniele Rugani (@DanieleRugani) March 12, 2020

