Lionel Messi Trains In 'shrine' At Home Dedicated To Idol And Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in all sporting action across the glove being postponed or cancelled to contain the community spread of the virus. Football stars have been forced to stay indoors with many practising their regular regimes at home and sharing them on social media to engage with the fans and keep them entertained. In such a video, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi was understood to be a huge Muhammad Ali fan and had his posters plastered all over his gym.

Lionel Messi Muhammad Ali fan: Barcelona legend has 'shrine' dedicated to boxing great

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is a huge fan of boxing legend Muhammad Ali and his shrine in the Argentine international's gym is living proof of the fact. In an OTRO video which has gone viral on social media, Messi can be seen training in a gym at his house with images of the late Muhammad Ali plastered on the walls. The collage includes picture of the boxing great's iconic moments including his fights against Cleveland Williams, Sonny Liston and Joe Frazier.

📸 — Messi seems to be an admirer of boxing legend, Muhammad Ali, as he has multiple posters of him in the background. pic.twitter.com/pHEqtmra7W — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 21, 2020

Lionel Messi Muhammad Ali fan: Barcelona paid tribute when the boxing legend passed away in 2016

Lionel Messi looks up to the boxing legend and is regarded as one of his greatest fans. Messi had paid tribute to Muhammad Ali when the legendary boxer passed away in 2016, quoting his famous 'Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee' phrase. The six-time Ballon D'Or winner has also time and again sported T-shirts featuring Ali and even signed a renewed contract in one of those t-shirts.

Lionel Messi and Muhammad Ali have had similar career trajectories and both have had fierce rivals; Ali had famous duels with Joe Frazier and George Foreman, while Messi continues to compete against Cristiano Ronaldo.

Yep. Here are some pics of Messi wearing an Ali shirt when he was signing his contract renewal. pic.twitter.com/ug4MXA2L1f — BarçaAgent10 (@Agent10Barca) March 21, 2020

