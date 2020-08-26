Luis Suarez In Talks With David Beckham's Inter Miami As Barcelona Chaos Continues

Things are headed for a change at Barcelona with the arrival of new manager Ronald Koeman. Several players are set to leave in order to facilitate the arrival of new faces. Among the prominent players that are set to leave the Camp Nou outfit include Luis Suarez, with the striker now in talks with David Beckham to join Major League Soccer (MLS) newbies Inter Miami.

Luis Suarez in talks with David Beckham's Inter Miami

Barcelona manager Koeman has reportedly informed Luis Suarez that he is not a part of his plans for next season, with reports also hinting that the striker's contract might be terminated prematurely. The 33-year-old is now in the hunt for a new club, though he wishes to continue in Europe. However, according to a report by Independent, Suarez might be tempted by a move to MLS if the right offer arrives.

Having made their debut in the MLS this season, Inter Miami are looking to add some prominent names in their ranks. Inter Miami believe that the club can lure the 33-year-old to the USA if they offer him a hefty paycheque. Suarez's compatriot and Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) record goalscorer Edinson Cavani was also linked with Inter Miami, with his contract ending with the French giants after the conclusion of the previous season. However, he is now headed to Portuguese side Benfica.

Luis Suarez's decline and injury woes

Suarez has seen a decline in his form over the past season, which was largely plagued by injury concerns. The Uruguayan was forced to undergo knee surgery and was on the sidelines for several months. It is thus clear that he is no more in the plans of Koeman and his last game in Barcelona colours could very well have been their humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi transfer to Man City on the cards? Exit rumours gather momentum

Besides Suarez, club captain Lionel Messi has informed Barcelona that he wishes to trigger the special clause in his contract that allows him to leave as a free agent at the end of a season. Although Koeman has tried to convince the Argentina international with a meeting in person, Messi has made it clear that he is closer to leaving the club than staying for a season more. He is largely being linked with a move to Manchester City, with the presence of Pep Guardiola acting as a catalyst for the transfer.

Image courtesy: Luis Suarez Twitter/ David Beckham Instagram