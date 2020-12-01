Messi 'has No Passion For Football' While Ronaldo Has A Bit, Claims Benfica's Jorge Jesus

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi and Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo have revolutionised contemporary football over the past decade, setting out a precedent for the next generation of footballers in Europe. The two have achieved immense success for more than a decade now, often being counted among the best in the world. But, Benfica coach Jorge Jesus has his doubts as he makes shocking claims on Messi's passion for football while also slamming Ronaldo as he speaks on the legacy of Diego Maradona.

Benfica coach Jorge Jesus slams Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

Jesus spoke on Maradona's legacy during his side's pre-match conference against Maritimo in the Portuguese top flight. The Benfica coach claimed that the late Argentine footballer was the greatest player of all time alongside Brazil icon Pele. Jesus insists Maradona, who passed away following a cardiac arrest last week, deserves to be called the GOAT specifically for his passion for football.

But Jesus did not stop following his praise for Maradona. The Benfica boss levelled extreme allegations against Messi, claiming that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has no passion for football. He further slammed Ronaldo, stating that he has a bit of passion left for the beautiful game.

Jesus clarifies on his comments on Messi, Ronaldo

Jesus soon realised that his comments on the two modern footballing greats would invite sharp reactions from football fans across the world. He, therefore, clarified that his intention was not to tarnish their reputation but to shed light on the legacy established by Maradona.

"Be careful not to misinterpret. As for Messi, we are talking about what life and feeling is about, having a passion for the game and football. I think Maradona was even prominent in this regard in relation to other", added the Benfica boss, as quoted by ESPN, while clarifying on his earlier comment.

Messi's epic tribute following Maradona's death

Undoubtedly, Maradona had a mesmerising football career, a fact which was completely visible when Messi paid an epic tribute to his compatriot after scoring against Osasuna. Messi went on to unveil Maradona's shirt during his stint with Newells' Old Boys while pointing at the sky.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo, Gimnasia, Barcelona Twitter