Fede Valverde Is SORRY After Controversial Alvaro Morata Foul

Real Madrid have clinched the Spanish Super Cup finals against Atletico Madrid. The match went to the penalties and Real Madrid managed to beat Atletico 4-1 in the process. Fede Valverde was named the 'Man of the Match' for his overall performance in the clash. Valverde was everywhere on the field. The 21-year-old took some crucial shots on target to trouble Jan Oblak. However, Fede Valverde stole the show after he made a match-winning tackle on Alvaro Morata.

Fede Valverde is sorry for his foul on Alvaro Morata

Atletico Madrid enforced a lethal counter-attack on Real Madrid at the 115th minute. Morata was released upfront and he had a clear path ahead towards Thibaut Courtois. Morata had the best chance of the match until Fede Valverde decided to go tackle him. Fede Valverde initiated a sliding tackle on Morata from behind which resulted in the Atletico Madrid striker losing his control. Real Madrid went on to win the clash and Valverde was praised for his instincts. However, Valverde felt guilty of his actions and later apologized to Alvaro Morata for his tackle.

Fede Valverde admits he had no choice but to bring down Alvaro Morata in the latter stages of the Supercopa de España final. pic.twitter.com/oFLgn8yE9d — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 13, 2020

Fede Valverde (in a post-match interview) stated, "I apologise to Alvaro Morata. I know it's not good what I did, but I didn't have any other option." The 21-year-old revealed his side of the story and accepted his fault. Atletico Madrid's boss Diego Simeone defended Valverde's action and said that he deserved the best player award. Diego Simeone said, "I think the award for the best player makes perfect sense because Valverde won the game with that action. It was the most important play of the game."

To make it clear: Valverde was clearly one of best players on pitch, and he did what he had to do to stop Morata, but, in our humble opinion, it sets a terrible example to give the MVP to a player who's been sent off like that. We'd have given it to Courtois. — AS English (@English_AS) January 12, 2020

