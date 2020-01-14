The Debate
Fede Valverde Is SORRY After Controversial Alvaro Morata Foul

Football News

Fede Valverde initiated a sliding tackle on Morata from behind which resulted in the Atletico Madrid striker losing his control. Keep reading for more.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Fede Valverde

Real Madrid have clinched the Spanish Super Cup finals against Atletico Madrid. The match went to the penalties and Real Madrid managed to beat Atletico 4-1 in the process. Fede Valverde was named the 'Man of the Match' for his overall performance in the clash. Valverde was everywhere on the field. The 21-year-old took some crucial shots on target to trouble Jan Oblak. However, Fede Valverde stole the show after he made a match-winning tackle on Alvaro Morata.

Also Read | Fede Valverde Sees Red For Madrid With One Of The Most CYNICAL Tackles Fans Will Ever See

Fede Valverde is sorry for his foul on Alvaro Morata

Atletico Madrid enforced a lethal counter-attack on Real Madrid at the 115th minute. Morata was released upfront and he had a clear path ahead towards Thibaut Courtois. Morata had the best chance of the match until Fede Valverde decided to go tackle him. Fede Valverde initiated a sliding tackle on Morata from behind which resulted in the Atletico Madrid striker losing his control. Real Madrid went on to win the clash and Valverde was praised for his instincts. However, Valverde felt guilty of his actions and later apologized to Alvaro Morata for his tackle. 

Also Read | NBA Stars Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid React To Real Madrid Winning The Spanish Super Cup

Also Read | Serie A: Inter Milan Captain Samir Handanovic Gets Bizarre 'middle Finger' From Referee

Fede Valverde (in a post-match interview) stated, "I apologise to Alvaro Morata. I know it's not good what I did, but I didn't have any other option." The 21-year-old revealed his side of the story and accepted his fault. Atletico Madrid's boss Diego Simeone defended Valverde's action and said that he deserved the best player award. Diego Simeone said, "I think the award for the best player makes perfect sense because Valverde won the game with that action. It was the most important play of the game." 

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku Convinces Ashley Young Via Call To Leave Man United And Join Inter Milan

Published:
COMMENT
JANHVI KAPOOR'S IDEA OF 'SPA DAY'