Inter Milan Offer £8.5m To Sign Christian Eriksen In January Transfer Window

Christian Eriksen has told Inter Milan that he wants to join the Serie A club in the January transfer window. According to reports, Inter has already started to negotiate a deal to sign the midfielder. The Italian club has tabled a four-year-deal which can be stretched by a total of six months if the club convinces Tottenham to sell the midfielder in January. Christian Eriksen's contract will run out within six months, giving him the option to join other clubs for free.

Inter Milan offer 8.5 million pounds

According to reports, Inter Milan has offered 8.5 million pounds but Tottenham wants double that amount. The 27-year-old midfielder's agent Martin Schoots met with Inter's representatives and held further discussions with them on December 14. Schoots told the club that his client is keen on joining them as soon as January. Christian Eriksen has been Tottenham since the year 2013 but last year he said that he was ready to take on a new challenge. Eriksen played the entire game as Jose Mourinho's team beat Championship club Middlesbrough 2-1 with goals from Giovani Lo Celso in the second minute and Erik Lamela in the 15th minute.

Eriksen snubs Barcelona, Manchester United

With his contract ending in January, Eriksen will be able to sign a pre-contract with any club and leave Tottenham for free in the summer. However, clubs such as Juventus, Paris Saint-German and Barcelona wanted the midfielder to leave the Premier League club in the summer instead of handing in a request in January. But Tottenham will hope to capitalise and sell Eriksen in January so that they don't let him go on a free transfer in the summer.

According to reports, the Red Devils also wanted to sign the 27-year-old midfielder to play at Old Trafford instead of looking for a new challenge on foreign land. While details about the footballer's future remained clouded with uncertainty, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said that he was well aware of what Eriksen wanted to do, adding that it was the player's decision to reveal all the details about his future. Mourinho further added that he was aware because there is two-way communication between him and Eriksen.

