PAR Vs ATN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Parma will host Atalanta in the upcoming clash in Serie A at the Ennio Tardini stadium. Parma are currently 11th in the Serie A table with 46 points to their name. Parma have managed to win a total of 13 games in the season with 7 draws and 16 losses. They won 2-1 in their last Serie A clash against Brescia, relegating the visitors in the process. As for Atalanta, they are 3rd in the Serie A standings with 75 points. Atalanta have bagged 22 wins in the season (Draws 9, Losses 5). They drew 1-1 in their last Serie A clash against AC Milan.

The PAR vs ATN live match will commence on Tuesday, July 28 at 11 PM IST. Fans can play the PAR vs ATN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the PAR vs ATN Dream11 prediction, PAR vs ATN top picks and PAR vs ATN Dream11 team.

PAR vs ATN live: PAR vs ATN Dream11 team

PAR vs ATN live: PAR vs ATN match prediction and top picks

Andreas Cornelius (Captain) Gervinho (Vice-captain) Dejan Kulusevski Luis Muriel Duvan Zapata Josip Ilicic

PAR vs ATN Dream11 prediction: Full squads

PAR vs ATN Dream11 prediction: Parma (PAR) squad

Luigi Sepe, Simone Colombi, Edoardo Corvi, Fabrizio Alastra, Simone Iacoponi, Kastriot Dermaku, Vincent Laurini, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo, Matteo Darmian, Botond Balogh, Giuseppe Pezzella, Alberto Grassi, Hernani, Gaston Brugman, Antonino Barilla, Jasmin Kurtic, Matteo Scozzarella, Drissa Camara, Luca Siligardi, Juraj Kucka, Redi Kasa, Dejan Kulusevski, Mattia Sprocati, Yann Karamoh, Roberto Inglese, Andreas Cornelius, Gervinho, Gabriele Artistico, Patricio Alexis Goglino, Andrea Adorante

PAR vs ATN Dream11 Prediction: Atalanta (ATN) squad

Francesco Rossi, Pierluigi Gollini, Marco Sportiello, Bosko Sutalo, David Heidenreich, Caleb Okoli, Lennart Czyborra, Raoul Bellanova, Berat Djimsiti, Rafael Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer, Timothy Castagne, Robin Gosens, Mattia Caldara, Ebrima Colley, Jacopo Da Riva, Amad Diallo Traore, Adrien Tameze, Remo Freuler, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Marten de Roon, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Aimone Cali, Alejandro-Gomez, Roberto Piccoli, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

PAR vs ATN Dream11 prediction: Probable PAR vs ATN playing 11

Parma : Luigi Sepe(GK), Simone Colombi, Edoardo Corvi, Fabrizio Alastra, Simone Iacoponi, Kastriot Dermaku, Vincent Laurini, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo, Matteo Darmian, Botond Balogh

: Luigi Sepe(GK), Simone Colombi, Edoardo Corvi, Fabrizio Alastra, Simone Iacoponi, Kastriot Dermaku, Vincent Laurini, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo, Matteo Darmian, Botond Balogh Atalanta: Pierluigi Gollini(GK), José Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Alejandro Gómez, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic, Hans Hateboer, Duván Zapata, Josip Ilicic

PAR vs ATN Dream11 prediction

Our PAR vs ATN Dream11 prediction is that Atalanta will win this game.

Note: The PAR vs ATN Dream11 prediction and PAR vs ATN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PAR vs ATN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

