Inter Milan Vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, Europa League Semifinal Live

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan will square off against Luis Castro's Shakhtar Donetsk at the Dusseldorf Arena on Monday night for a spot in the Europa League final. The Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk clash is scheduled for kick-off at 9 pm CET (Tuesday, 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at our Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction, the Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk H2H record and Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream details for the one-legged Europa League semi-final.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction and match preview

After getting knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan responded with wins over the likes of Getafe and Bayer Leverkusen to make it to the Europa League semi-final. Having finished as runners-up in Serie A, Antonio Conte is only two wins away from a superb debut season with the Nerazzurri. Alexis Sanchez will miss the clash against Shakhtar as the Chilean suffered a muscular injury while training. Matias Vecino will also be unavailable for the Italian giants.

ALSO READ: Man City Eyeing Mauricio Pochettino To Take Over As Doubts Loom Over Guardiola’s Future

Although Luis Castro has been in charge of Shakhtar Donetsk for a mere 14 months, he has managed to guide them to their best effort in Europe since 2016. The Ukrainian champions hammered Swiss side FC Basel 4-1 in the quarter-final of the competition and are brimming with confidence. Davit Khocholava will return to the Shakhtar squad after serving his ban. Despite the current good form for Castro's side, our Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction is that Inter Milan will win the game and book their place in the final of the Europa League.

ALSO READ: Man City Players Unhappy With Pep Guardiola? Questions Raised On Team Selection Vs Lyon

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk H2H details

This is the second time that Inter Milan and Shakhtar will face each other in European competition. The first time these two sides met was back in the 2005-06 season during a Champions League qualifying round. Inter Milan won that game 3-1.

ALSO READ: Man United Would Have Beaten Sevilla If They Had Jadon Sancho: Paul Scholes

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream details

Fans in the UK can catch the Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk game on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra 1. In India, the Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk semi-final will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD (Tuesday, 12:30 am IST). The Europa League semi-final can also be streamed on Sony LIV.

ALSO READ: Bruno Fernandes Dubbed ‘pro Penalty Kick Taker’ As Fans Edit Man United Star’s Wiki Page

Image Credits - Shakhtar Donetsk Twitter / Inter Milan Instagram