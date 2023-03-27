Ireland Vs France LIVE Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers In India, US And UK

Ireland vs France LIVE Streaming: France is up against Ireland in matchday 2 of the ongoing UEFA Euro Qualifiers in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The French team heads into the match after earning a sensational 4-0 win over Netherlands in their previous game. French captain Kylian Mbappe’s show against the Dutch team was the biggest highlight of the game as he went on to register a brace.

Speaking about the match against Ireland at the pre-match press conference, France boss Didier Deschamps said, “They are a technical team. From what I have seen, they use less direct play and long balls. It will be a different game, with the crowd pushing as well. It’s a high level and it’s up to us to do no less.” Ireland face France after beating Latvia by 3-2 on March 23.

“It’s Kylian, he’s full of ambitions”

He also shed light on the newly-appointed French skipper Kylian Mbappe and added, “It’s Kylian, he’s full of ambitions. When he reaches one, he has another to reach. He reached and exceeded quite a few very early on. He has that in him. He has a driving role compared to the whole group. He will do everything to get there, he will need the others, but it’s Kylian.”

Where is the Ireland vs France, UEFA Euro Qualifiers match taking place?

The UEFA Euro Qualifiers match between Ireland and France is scheduled to be played at the Aviva Stadium in Ireland.

When will the Ireland vs France, UEFA Euro Qualifiers match begin?

The UEFA Euro Qualifiers match between Ireland and France is slated to begin at 12:15 AM IST on Tuesday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Ireland vs France, UEFA Euro Qualifiers match in India?

Indian football fans can enjoy the live telecast of the reland vs France, UEFA Euro Qualifiers match by tuning in to the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs France, UEFA Euro Qualifiers match in India?

Fans can also tune in to the live streaming of the match on Sony LIV app and website.

How to watch the Ireland vs France, UEFA Euro Qualifiers match in UK?

Football fans in the UK can watch the Ireland vs France, UEFA Euro Qualifiers match on S4C and Viaplay Sports. The match will begin at 6:45 pm (GMT) on Monday in UK.

How to watch the Ireland vs France, UEFA Euro Qualifiers match in US?

Soccer fans in the US can enjoy the Ireland vs France, UEFA Euro Qualifiers match on Fubo TV. In the US, the match will start at 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday.

Ireland vs France, UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Probable starting lineups

Ireland predicted lineup: Kelleher; Omobamidele, Collins, O’Shea; Doherty, Smallbone, Molumby, Browne, O’Dowda; Obafemi, Ferguson

France predicted lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Konate, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Coman, Griezmann; Mbappe; Kolo Muani