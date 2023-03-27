Ireland Vs France LIVE Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers In India, US And UK

Quick links:
Image: AP/@equipedefrance/Instagram
Ireland vs France LIVE Streaming: France is up against Ireland in matchday 2 of the ongoing UEFA Euro Qualifiers in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The French team heads into the match after earning a sensational 4-0 win over Netherlands in their previous game. French captain Kylian Mbappe’s show against the Dutch team was the biggest highlight of the game as he went on to register a brace.
Speaking about the match against Ireland at the pre-match press conference, France boss Didier Deschamps said, “They are a technical team. From what I have seen, they use less direct play and long balls. It will be a different game, with the crowd pushing as well. It’s a high level and it’s up to us to do no less.” Ireland face France after beating Latvia by 3-2 on March 23.
He also shed light on the newly-appointed French skipper Kylian Mbappe and added, “It’s Kylian, he’s full of ambitions. When he reaches one, he has another to reach. He reached and exceeded quite a few very early on. He has that in him. He has a driving role compared to the whole group. He will do everything to get there, he will need the others, but it’s Kylian.”
Ireland predicted lineup: Kelleher; Omobamidele, Collins, O’Shea; Doherty, Smallbone, Molumby, Browne, O’Dowda; Obafemi, Ferguson
France predicted lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Konate, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Coman, Griezmann; Mbappe; Kolo Muani