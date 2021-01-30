Is Aubameyang Playing Tonight Vs Man United? Arsenal Team News For Premier League Clash

Premier League giants Arsenal and Man United lock horns at the Emirates on Saturday, January 30 in what promises to be an exciting contest. The game between Arsenal and Man United is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM BST (11:00 PM IST). However, social media has been abuzz over whether or not Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will feature in the game against United at the weekend, after missing back-to-back games against Southampton this week.

Is Aubameyang playing tonight? Arsenal talisman to miss crunch clash against Man United

According to reports from Football.London, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to miss out on the game against Man United on Saturday. The Gabonese striker hasn't featured for Arsenal in their last two games after travelling abroad to visit his ailing mother. Although Aubameyang remains a doubt for the game against Man United, Arsenal are yet to confirm that he will miss the game at the weekend.

It was initially believed that Aubameyang might have suffered an injury that led to his absence from the Arsenal squad that faced Southampton in the FA Cup 4th Round. However, following the defeat against the Saints, manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that the 31-year-old was out due to personal reasons. Aubameyang was then ruled out for the league game against Southampton on Wednesday as well but Arsenal emerged victorious at St Marys.

Later on Wednesday, Aubameyang took to Twitter to reveal that his mother was going through some "health issues" and he needed to be there for her. There is still no timescale over when Aubameyang will return to action for the Gunners.

Arsenal vs Man United preview and team news

Arsenal will be hoping to continue their good form in the league after gaining 16 points out of a possible 18 over their last six games. On the other hand, Man United will be eager to get back to winning ways following their shock defeat against Sheffield United earlier this week.

If Aubameyang is ruled out, Arsenal are likely to use Nicolas Pepe on the left flank with Alexandre Lacazette through the centre. The good news for the Gunners is that Kieran Tierney returned to training on Friday and could be available for selection against Man United. However, the game comes too soon for Dani Ceballos and Pablo Mari.

For Man United, Eric Bailly's fitness will be monitored before kick-off. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no other major injury woes ahead of United's trip to North London.

Image Credits - Aubameyang Instagram